S'pore brewery offers kombucha in local flavours including Pei Pa Koa & Kopi O

An alternative way to treat your cough.

Fasiha Nazren | September 11, 2020, 12:20 PM

Many of you have heard of milk tea infused with herbal cough syrup, Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa.

Now, we raise you another -- Pei Pa Koa-flavoured kombucha.

Herbal Remedy Kombucha

Le Vyr, a brewery in Singapore, recently released its new Pei Pa Koa-flavoured kombucha.

Called the Herbal Remedy, the Pei Pa Koa-flavoured kombucha is said to have notes of loquat fruits, honey and menthol mint.

Cough or sore throat in the rainy season? We might have the best traditional fix for you....🩺💊

A 330ml bottle of the Herbal Remedy Kombucha costs S$8.

For the uninitiated, kombucha is fermented tea.

Le Vyr's kombucha is made with black tea and symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY).

If you're wondering what it tastes like, it is said to be tart, fizzy and slightly sweet.

Other flavours from S$7

Apart from this, Le Vyr also carries other locally-inspired kombucha flavours.

This includes the Singapore Sling (S$8), Kopi O (S$7.50), Teh Limau (S$7.50) and Teh O (S$7).

Traditional Singaporean coffee.....Kombucha? Having spent long stints overseas missing our cuppa Kopi C, and pushing through long nights at work and in school with our trusty Kopi O, the humble Singaporean “bean” holds a special place in our hearts. Being tea lovers at our core, we had always had to choose. We aimed to change that with the latest edition to our Kombucha family. In collaboration with a local roaster, we’ve used traditionally roasted coffee and incorporated the very beverage that fuels our beautiful city into your favourite probiotic packed kombucha. Get your daily fix, we cant start our day without it. Now available on our site! ☕️☕️

Your refreshing, zesty fix on a warm day ☀️ Le Vyr believes in using fresh natural ingredients in contrast to commercially available Kombuchas that are packed with artificial flavourings ✨ Stay Safe, Stay Thirsty!

A 5-pack tasting bundle is also available for S$35.50 and it includes the following flavours:

  • Kopi O Kombucha

  • Liang Teh Kombucha

  • Teh Limau Kombucha

  • Herbal Remedy Kombucha

  • Singapore Sling Kombucha

Who are you sharing your Kombucha 5-Pack Tasting Bundle with? 👯‍♀️ With irresistibly unique classic blends, Le Vyr has a perfect fix for just about anyone! With nuances ranging from 🌼floral, 🍍tropical, 🍋citrusy or even 🌿herbaceous, our 5-Pack Tasting bundle makes it easier for you to find your perfect Kombucha! Our 5-Pack Tasting Bundle includes: 1x Liang Teh Kombucha 1x Teh Limau Kombucha 1x Kopi O Kombucha 1x Singapore Sling Kombucha 1x Herbal Remedy Kombucha The brews are NATURALLY FIZZY! Why is that so? During Second Fermentation, the CO2 is produced in a closed system, allowing the CO2 gas to penetrate the H2O molecules, slightly carbonating it. Since it is naturally carbonated, expect a strong balance of flavour with a slightly fizzy finish! (probiotics, B Vitamins, polyphenols & amino acids included) We are offering free delivery on all orders above SGD$50, rain or shine! Deliveries are done every Wednesdays & Sundays between (12PM-6PM), Self collection is also available on all orders! What are you waiting for?! Let us be part of your next special occasion, be it a birthday celebration or a farewell! For more information & to purchase our products, visit www.levyrsg.com STAY THIRSTY 💦

Flavoured milk kefir from S$7.50

If fermented tea isn't your thing, they also have milk kefir, a fermented dairy product that is similar to yoghurt.

Some unique flavours include raspberry ripple milk kefir (from S$8.50) and mango sago milk kefir (from S$7.50)

Swipe to prepare our Raspberry Ripple Milk Kefir with us! ⏩ A childhood nostalgia, loved by many. Quench your thirst and beat the heat with our Raspberry Ripple Milk Kefir, a healthy fermented milk drink with it’s health benefits included! 1. Shake the bottle back and fourth to create a beautiful “ripple effect”! Who are we kidding? It’s to mix the raspberry bottom into the milk kefir! 2. Pour into a glass or bowl (optional, you can even enjoy it in the bottle!) 3. Garnish with the white milk chocolate wafer biscuits! 4. Dip the white milk chocolate wafer biscuits in the raspberry ripple milk kefir! That’s it! It’s that simple! This probiotic packed beverage focuses on creating a fun user experience for the consumer! Loved by many, our milk kefirs are a great way to get kids to consume gut-healthy snacks at a young age to promote gastrointestinal health! Get yours NOW! #linkinbio

A traditional, contemporary affair. 💮 A marriage between your favourite traditional dessert and a modern day probiotic beverage. Our Mango Sago Milk Kefirs are back available on our site! This new and improved version features a burst of intense flavour, made and bottled fresh in our chubby glassware with gold accent caps. Specially selected to align congruently with our Kombucha bottles and to protect the integrity of the product. Our bottles are highly suitable for re-purposing and re-use after consumption. The next time you finish a bottle of our Mango Sago Milk Kefir, don’t forget to give our gorgeous bottles a second life! 🌱

Top image from @levyr.sg from Instagram.

