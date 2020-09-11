S'pore brewery offers kombucha in local flavours including Pei Pa Koa & Kopi O

Many of you have heard of milk tea infused with herbal cough syrup, Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa.
Now, we raise you another -- Pei Pa Koa-flavoured kombucha.
Herbal Remedy Kombucha
Le Vyr, a brewery in Singapore, recently released its new Pei Pa Koa-flavoured kombucha.
Called the Herbal Remedy, the Pei Pa Koa-flavoured kombucha is said to have notes of loquat fruits, honey and menthol mint.
A 330ml bottle of the Herbal Remedy Kombucha costs S$8.
For the uninitiated, kombucha is fermented tea.
Le Vyr's kombucha is made with black tea and symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY).
If you're wondering what it tastes like, it is said to be tart, fizzy and slightly sweet.
Other flavours from S$7
Apart from this, Le Vyr also carries other locally-inspired kombucha flavours.
This includes the Singapore Sling (S$8), Kopi O (S$7.50), Teh Limau (S$7.50) and Teh O (S$7).
A 5-pack tasting bundle is also available for S$35.50 and it includes the following flavours:
- Kopi O Kombucha
- Liang Teh Kombucha
- Teh Limau Kombucha
- Herbal Remedy Kombucha
- Singapore Sling Kombucha
Flavoured milk kefir from S$7.50
If fermented tea isn't your thing, they also have milk kefir, a fermented dairy product that is similar to yoghurt.
Some unique flavours include raspberry ripple milk kefir (from S$8.50) and mango sago milk kefir (from S$7.50)
