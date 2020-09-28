Back

PayNow raises funds transfer limit, easier to send more money without adding recipient as payee

More convenient.

Belmont Lay | September 28, 2020, 12:44 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

PayNow users can now easily send thousands of dollars to one another via funds transfer without adding the recipient as a payee.

All of the nine participating PayNow banks will allow ad-hoc transactions of at least S$5,000, the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) said on Monday, Sep. 28.

Previous limit

Without adding the recipient as a payee, PayNow users were previously able to make daily transactions of up to S$1,000 in total.

Widen scope of payments

Raising the limit will allow customers to use PayNow for a wider scope of payments to merchants and friends, ABS said.

No need to add recipient as payee

The higher limit applies to PayNow on internet banking and mobile application without first going through the process of adding the recipient as a payee.

It also applies to scan-and-pay transactions and transfers initiated by entering the NRIC number, mobile number, or Unique Entity Number of the recipient.

Transaction limit

The transaction limit for retail customers has been raised to

- S$5,000 for BOC, ICBC and UOB

- S$10,000 for Citibank and StanChart (with scan-and-pay transactions of up to S$50,000 for StanChart)

- S$200,000 for DBS, HSBC, Maybank and OCBC

For transactions above S$1,000, customers will have to key in their Second Factor Authentication (2FA).

The PayNow limit may also be set to a level that they are comfortable with.

Billions of dollars transferred

As of August, there were more than 4.46 million registered PayNow users.

Collectively, they have transferred nearly S$34 billion, since the service was launched in June 2017.

The nine participating PayNow banks are:

- Bank of China (BOC),

- Citibank,

- DBS,

- HSBC,

- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC),

- Maybank,

- OCBC,

- Standard Chartered,

- United Overseas Bank (UOB)

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Are you a lobang hunter or kiasu shopaholic? Take this quiz to find out what type of S’porean shopper you are

Quiz answers will reveal shopping tips for Prime Day.

September 28, 2020, 01:26 PM

40 new MRT trains for North-South & East-West Lines to have more space for strollers & wheelchairs

The trains will arrive in batches from 2024.

September 28, 2020, 01:23 PM

'How to play football with 5 people?': Futsal courts in S'pore see up to 90% drop in bookings

Tough times.

September 28, 2020, 01:05 PM

S'pore residents can report a change in residential address online from Oct. 1, 2020

No more going to a police station to report a change in address.

September 28, 2020, 12:11 PM

Covid-19 kills 1 million people in 10 months

It could hit 2 million.

September 28, 2020, 11:32 AM

Another blue recycling bin on fire, this time in Jurong

Residents likely dumping flammable materials into bins.

September 28, 2020, 01:29 AM

Car catches fire at Tampines Ave 2 & St 23 road junction, driver & passenger not injured

The driver and passenger managed to evacuate the car before the SCDF arrived.

September 27, 2020, 10:45 PM

Toto 2nd prize winner wins S$2.9 million, highest since reopening

Lucky.

September 27, 2020, 10:28 PM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, 8 cases discharged

This brings the total number of cases to 57,700.

September 27, 2020, 09:28 PM

Poh Kim shop in Plaza Singapura giving away free DVD player when you buy DVDs

Netflix and chill can wait.

September 27, 2020, 07:20 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.