Pastel & flakey Little Twin Stars Mooncake by S'pore home baker available from S$10

Home baker Koala Tea Break is offering Thousand Layer Character Mooncakes this Mid-Autumn Festival.

For this series, Koala Tea Break is offering various designs, including Sanrio's Little Twin Stars.

Little Twin Stars Mooncake

Unicorn Mooncake

Cat Mooncake

Thousand Layer Character Mooncakes

Each Thousand Layer Character Mooncake is handcrafted and consists of pastel, flakey layers.

According to the baker, the mooncakes are not too sweet.

You can opt for either black sesame paste filling or red bean paste filling. Each mooncake is topped with a short-crust pineapple cake featuring a character.

Each Thousand Layer Character Mooncake is priced at S$10 or four for S$35.

You can also opt to pay an additional S$2 for a salted egg yolk center.

Do note that you will need to order these mooncakes at least three days in advance via their Instagram page. Limited quantities are available.

Pick up your order for free at Lorong Chuan MRT or opt for delivery, the price of which is based on delivery location.

Koala Tea Break offers free delivery for orders above S$80.

Related article:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via @koala.tea.break on Instagram