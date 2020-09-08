Back

Parti Liyani acquitted of 5th & final charge

She was earlier acquitted of four other charges.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 08, 2020, 03:06 PM

Parti Liyani, the ex-domestic helper who was accused of stealing from her former employee, has been acquitted of her fifth and final charge.

She was cleared of her last remaining charge in State Courts on September 8.

She was earlier acquitted of four other charges.

She was given a discharge amounting to an acquittal.

Her fifth charge involved Parti being in possession of the following items.

1) One ValueMax pawnshop ticket

2) One red Ezlink card

3) One green Ezlink card

4) One white Ezlink card

5) One green Ezlink card

6) One white and red Ezlink card

7) One Ezlink card with Merlion picture

8) One white "Rebeanco" Bag

9) One dirty white "Miu Miu" bag

10) One red "Prada" wallet

11) One black "Prada" wallet

12) One brown "Guess" wallet

13) One white "Guccinelle" Watch

14) One black rubber digital watch

15) One yellow coloured ring with '///' designs

16) One yellow coloured necklace with broken bracket and a yellow ')(' design pendant with white stone

17) One white coloured bead shaped necklace with "C" design pendant and white stones

18) One pair of yellow coloured hemisphere shaped earrings (unknown value)

These items were purportedly found on her person at the airport in December 2016.

She was suspected of having fraudulently obtained these items, and was charged under Section 35(1) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

