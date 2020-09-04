'Rhino skin, lion's heart' & 8 other quotes from Parliament that won't be soon forgotten

The debate in parliament on the President's Address wrapped up on Friday, Sep. 4, after five days.

Both experienced office-holders and new MPs put forth the proposals they have for the country, and got the chance to defend their stance and double down on their views when questioned by others.

Here are some memorable quotes that we will not forget anytime soon even after this session of parliament ends.

Ang Wei Neng - Stranger in a familiar land

The MP for West Coast GRC started his Aug. 31 speech by recounting an experience he had at Changi Business Park:

"Before the Covid-19 pandemic, I had a chance to visit Changi Business Park. When I stepped into a lift, there were many well-dressed people, apparently foreigners, and were speaking in a language that was foreign to me. For the first time, I felt like a foreigner in my own country."

He then suggested setting up a National Human Resource Committee to support a strong Singaporean core, and opined that Singapore's falling birth rate contributes to the need for more foreign workers in Singapore.

Sylvia Lim - Is a race-blind Singapore a fantasy?

Focusing on race, the Workers' Party MP for Aljunied GRC ended her speech on Sep. 1 with a mention of the debate surrounding Singapore's readiness for a non-Chinese Prime Minister:

"When will Singaporeans be ready for a non-Chinese Prime Minister? Many would argue that we already are. Is a race-blind Singapore a fantasy? Singaporeans have already risen above tribal instincts on many occasions. We can go further, with the right policies and signalling at the official level."

2nd Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki bin Osman, in his speech on Sep. 3, while not addressing Lim explicitly, said the country must not confuse the ideals of a "race-blind" society with "being blind to the genuine differences and contexts across races".

The debate subsequently continued with Communications and Information Minister S Iswaran, who is also the CEO of Singapore Indian Development Association (SINDA), stepping in to respond, followed by MP for Aljunied GRC Leon Pereira and also NCMP Leong Mun Wai.

Chong Kee Hiong - Employees should be allowed to take up two jobs if they wish

The MP for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC raised his proposal in his Sep. 1 speech that employees should be allowed to take up two jobs for "better job security":

"Let me start with jobs and skills. Two is better than one, one is better than none."

But such an arrangement should be subject to labour regulations to "protect the workers from overwork and also to regulate potential conflict of interests", he said.

Murali Pillai - Politicians need the skin of a rhino and heart of a lion

While acknowledging that greater contestation in Singapore's local politics can potentially instil resilience and allow for robust engagement and searing debate, the Bukit Batok MP cautioned in his Sep. 2 speech on the pitfalls that can be brought about by such changes:

“I, for one, have been drawn to the edge, and spoken out against what is acceptable and what is not. All of us in politics must grow the skin of a rhino as well as the heart of a lion. But, no need for talons, please.”

PM Lee Hsien Loong - System only works if people vote for what they really want

On the topic of voting for the opposition, PM Lee shared an anecdote from by Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, about a middle-aged lady who was puzzled when her friends told her that the government would still be in charge even if she voted for the opposition.

PM Lee said that if a voter truly believes the government is not up to scratch, they should vote to change it, but cautioned against asking people to vote for the opposition because someone else will take care of voting for the PAP:

"But if you say vote against the government, because somebody else will look after getting the PAP government and you just become a free rider. And you vote opposition, no harm, the PAP will still be there, then I think the system must fail. Because the system can only work if people vote sincerely, honestly, in accordance with what they really want, and to produce the result, which matches their true intentions."

He noted in his speech that the Workers Party explicitly campaigned on a platform of not seeking to form a government in the general election.

His point on "free riders" sparked a spirited exchange with Pritam Singh, the Leader of the Opposition, which went on to become a talking point among Singaporeans thereafter.

Pritam Singh - Not desperate for power

Responding to PM Lee's point about those who advocate voting for the Opposition even if they want the PAP to remain in power, Singh said that Singaporeans in Aljunied, Hougang and Sengkang who voted for the WP would not appreciate being called "free riders".

However, PM Lee might have meant the Workers' Party itself, instead of the voters.

Pritam said that their supporters believed in the party as they know that an opposition in parliament is "ultimately good for Singapore".

He continued to say that in aspiring to do what is good and right by Singapore, he has to look for the best people for his party, which then contributes to the party's growth. He said the party will grow if Singaporeans are attracted to it, but "it's not growth for growth's sake":

“I'm not desperate for power, Prime Minister."

Tharman Shanmugaratnam - None of us have a monopoly over compassion

Stepping in briefly after five other MPs have responded to Sengkang MP Jamus Lim's maiden speech, in which he implored the government to show greater compassion to the people when crafting policies, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Sep. 3:

"I would like to suggest that none of us have a monopoly over compassion. And I say this not to discredit anyone. In particular, I really respect where member Jamus Lim is coming from, intellectually, emotionally, and so on. But don't assume that, and no one should assume that you have a monopoly over compassion."

He also explained the government's stance on why a Progressive Wage Model is more suitable for Singapore as compared to the minimum wage model, which is what the Workers' Party is championing.

Edwin Tong - Pandemic will pass, dreams must remain

The Minister for Culture, Community and Youth encouraged youths in his speech on Sep. 3 that although the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has diminished positivity, they should continue to hold on to their hopes for the future:

"Do not become defeatist or disenchanted. The pandemic will pass, but our aspirations and dreams must remain."

Tan Wu Meng - Pay for private and public healthcare workers

The MP for Jurong GRC posed a question on the pertinent topic of pay difference between healthcare workers who work in the public sector, as compared to the private sector:

"So I ask the Government, how often does MOH compare the pay of our nurses and allied healthcare workers across the public and private sector? Can we pay our nurses and allied health workers more?

Tan asked this, while acknowledging the economic situation Singapore is in. He said that Singapore should be willing to spend "counter-cyclically", to develop the capabilities within Singapore and its public sector healthcare.

Related article:

Top image edited from Parliament of Singapore/FB.