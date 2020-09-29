Back

Famous Orient Express Train exhibition with bespoke restaurant & escape room coming to S'pore on Dec. 12

Take a train back in time.

Fasiha Nazren | September 29, 2020, 02:35 PM

If you've ever wondered what it's like to be on the famous trans-European train the Orient Express, you'll get to experience it soon in Singapore.

A pop-up attraction called Once Upon A Time on The Orient Express featuring the famous train will be opening this December at the West Lawn of Gardens by the Bay.

This marks the first time that the Orient Express will ship out of France to Singapore.

The attraction will have two original 1930 train carriages, which are classified as the National Treasures of France, and a 158-year-old locomotive.

Photo from Sistic.

Photo from Sistic.

Over 300 items restored

Around 300 precious items and documents have also been collected and restored to stage a display set to replicate the heyday of luxury rail travel.

Photo from Sistic.

Photo from Sistic.

These items include:

  • Uniforms

  • Shields

  • Sleeping car

  • Affiches

  • Louis Vuitton original luggage

  • Porcelain

Escape room and bespoke menu

If you're a fan of the detective novel "Murder on the Orient Express", you get to roleplay as Hercule Poirot in an Escape Room Experience on the Orient Express.

There will also be an Orient Express road cafe to discover coffee blends that were made famous by the many stops on the Orient Express route.

And if you're feeling peckish, there will be a replica restaurant car for breakfast, lunch or dinner with a bespoke menu created with luxury, history and fusion in mind.

Photo from Sistic.

S$25 per ticket

The exhibition will take place from Dec. 12 to June 13, 2021.

A ticket for the experience costs S$25 each.

There is also a family bundle for two adults and two children which will cost S$88.

Ticket sales will begin online via Sistic from Oct. 2, 9am.

For the uninitiated, the Orient Express was a long-distance passenger train service that was created in 1883.

The luxury train service continued to run until Dec. 2009.

Top image from Sistic.

