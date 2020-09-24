You can make this 3D Hello Kitty chiffon cake at home from S$55

Local baker Susanne Ng, also known as @susanne.decochiffon, has released another online baking lesson in collaboration with Sanrio.

Participants will be taught how to create a Hello Kitty Donut Tower Chiffon, a two-tier pinata cake.

The donut tower can be filled with sweets or fruits of your choice.

Some of the things you will learn during the class include:

Making a lemon chiffon cake

Creating wavy donut patterns on the sides of the donut cake using chiffon cake batter

Making a 3D Hello Kitty using chiffon cake

There are three tiers to the class, with corresponding prices.

1. Online Baking Class (S$55)

For this price, you will receive:

Downloadable recipe

Downloadable Hello Kitty template

Unlimited streaming step-by-step tutorial video

2. Online Baking Class with Baking Kit (S$108.64)

Unlimited streaming step-by-step tutorial video

Downloadable recipe

Printed and downloadable Hello Kitty templates

Pre-weighed baking ingredients including lemon and food colouring

Baking tools like piping bag, cutter and baking cups

Sprinkles and marshmallows

3. Online Baking Class with Complete Baking Kit and Pans (S$151.27)

Unlimited streaming step-by-step tutorial video

Downloadable recipe

Printed and downloadable Hello Kitty templates

Pre-weighed baking ingredients including lemon and food colouring

Baking tools like piping bag, cutter and baking cups

Sprinkles and marshmallows

Two donut pans

Special spatula

You can sign up for the baking class here.

Top photo via Susanne Ng