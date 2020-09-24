Back

You can make this 3D Hello Kitty chiffon cake at home from S$55

The donut tower can be filled with sweets or fruits of your choice.

Siti Hawa | September 24, 2020, 07:08 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

Local baker Susanne Ng, also known as @susanne.decochiffon, has released another online baking lesson in collaboration with Sanrio.

Participants will be taught how to create a Hello Kitty Donut Tower Chiffon, a two-tier pinata cake.

The donut tower can be filled with sweets or fruits of your choice.

Photo via Susanne Ng

Some of the things you will learn during the class include:

  • Making a lemon chiffon cake

  • Creating wavy donut patterns on the sides of the donut cake using chiffon cake batter

  • Making a 3D Hello Kitty using chiffon cake

There are three tiers to the class, with corresponding prices.

1. Online Baking Class (S$55)

For this price, you will receive:

  • Downloadable recipe

  • Downloadable Hello Kitty template

  • Unlimited streaming step-by-step tutorial video

2. Online Baking Class with Baking Kit (S$108.64)

Photo via Susanne Ng

  • Unlimited streaming step-by-step tutorial video

  • Downloadable recipe

  • Printed and downloadable Hello Kitty templates

  • Pre-weighed baking ingredients including lemon and food colouring

  • Baking tools like piping bag, cutter and baking cups

  • Sprinkles and marshmallows

3. Online Baking Class with Complete Baking Kit and Pans (S$151.27)

Photo via Susanne Ng

  • Unlimited streaming step-by-step tutorial video

  • Downloadable recipe

  • Printed and downloadable Hello Kitty templates

  • Pre-weighed baking ingredients including lemon and food colouring

  • Baking tools like piping bag, cutter and baking cups

  • Sprinkles and marshmallows

  • Two donut pans

  • Special spatula

You can sign up for the baking class here.

Previously available classes:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Susanne Ng

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.