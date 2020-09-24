You can make this 3D Hello Kitty chiffon cake at home from S$55

Local baker Susanne Ng, also known as @susanne.decochiffon, has released another online baking lesson in collaboration with Sanrio.
Participants will be taught how to create a Hello Kitty Donut Tower Chiffon, a two-tier pinata cake.
The donut tower can be filled with sweets or fruits of your choice.
Some of the things you will learn during the class include:
- Making a lemon chiffon cake
- Creating wavy donut patterns on the sides of the donut cake using chiffon cake batter
- Making a 3D Hello Kitty using chiffon cake
There are three tiers to the class, with corresponding prices.
1. Online Baking Class (S$55)
For this price, you will receive:
- Downloadable recipe
- Downloadable Hello Kitty template
- Unlimited streaming step-by-step tutorial video
2. Online Baking Class with Baking Kit (S$108.64)
- Unlimited streaming step-by-step tutorial video
- Downloadable recipe
- Printed and downloadable Hello Kitty templates
- Pre-weighed baking ingredients including lemon and food colouring
- Baking tools like piping bag, cutter and baking cups
- Sprinkles and marshmallows
3. Online Baking Class with Complete Baking Kit and Pans (S$151.27)
- Unlimited streaming step-by-step tutorial video
- Downloadable recipe
- Printed and downloadable Hello Kitty templates
- Pre-weighed baking ingredients including lemon and food colouring
- Baking tools like piping bag, cutter and baking cups
- Sprinkles and marshmallows
- Two donut pans
- Special spatula
You can sign up for the baking class here.
Top photo via Susanne Ng
