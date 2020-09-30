Old Chang Kee launching red bean puff with 'real strawberry pastry' from Oct. 2, 2020

A limited edition red bean puff will be available at Old Chang Kee from Oct. 2, 2020.

This is in celebration of Children's Day.

According to Old Chang Kee, the Red Bean’O is made with "real New Zealand strawberries," consisting of strawberry bites and red bean filling inside a strawberry-flavoured pastry.

Each piece will go for S$1.60 at all Old Chang Kee retail stores.

There will only be limited stocks for a week, though.

Top image via Old Chang Kee