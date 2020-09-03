Back

'Ok boomer' & 'strawberry generation' are reductionist caricatures: PAP MP Nadia Samdin

She said that we shouldn't be dismissive of others' thoughts, dreams and fears.

Fasiha Nazren | September 03, 2020, 07:10 PM

If we truly want to harness the potential of youth and tap on the experiences of seniors then we must not be dismissive of their thoughts, dreams and fears said member of parliament for Ang Mo Kio GRC Nadia Samdin.

Ok boomer and strawberry generation

Speaking in Parliament on Sep. 3, she also said that the narratives of "ok boomer" and "strawberry generation" are examples of reductionist caricatures.

"Ok boomer" is a phrase that is often used by millennial and generation Z in retort towards older people.

"Strawberry generation", on the other hand, is a label used to describe the younger generation being as easily bruised like the fruit.

"They obfuscate the path to finding common ground by pitting old versus young."

She explained that it is convenient to turn to labels to dismiss perspectives.

However, even though these inclinations are understandable, it is unacceptable in a society that appreciates the wisdom and guidance of its elders as well as trusts the youth to lead it forward into the future.

As a result, this may cause tensions in the workplace since the average office environment houses four generations under one roof.

She also said that this tension can also be felt in our own homes as grandparents and grandchildren disagree on political and cultural norms.

Therefore, she concluded that we shouldn't be dismissive of others if we want to harness the potential of the youth and tap on the experiences of seniors.

On social media

She added that while social media has amplified the space for individuals to have a voice, it can also make people feel more afraid to speak up for fear of being judged or flamed.

Nadia emphasised that we are not only exposed to shifts in global economic headwinds but also to shifts in social and cultural headwinds which we must learn to navigate with equal competence.

"In a world where tweets and memes dominate, we must also take the time to really listen and consider the details, the space that our middle ground occupies carefully built up over the years, should be enlarged not shrunk."

Helping the sandwich class

On the topic of the sandwich class, she said that one group that has been deeply impacted are the mid-career professionals.

"A number of mid-career professionals already find themselves part of the sandwich class squeeze, and at times the opportunity cost of upgrading their skills in pursuit of a potential future feels far too great."

While she acknowledged that the government has created jobs and reskilling programmes for them, like the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme, she shared they may have to relook the assistance schemes and see if there can be interim targeted support so that families can thrive and not just survive.

Top image from Channel NewsAsia.

