South Korean actress Oh In-hye, 36, dies in suspected suicide

Oh In-hye has died on Sep. 14, 2020.

According to Korean news site Dispatch, the actress was in critical condition when discovered in her own home in Songdo, Incheon.

She was immediately sent to the hospital for medical attention, where her breathing returned briefly before she passed away away from cardiac arrest.

It is believed that Oh had attempted suicide.

Her last Instagram post on Sep. 12 updated her followers on where she was, and wished them a good weekend.

A private funeral will be held on Sep. 16.

Since her debut in 2011, Oh has appeared in both movies and dramas.

Her death follows those of K-pop stars Sulli and Goo Hara, both of who died in late 2019.

Helplines

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top image via Oh In-Hye's Instagram