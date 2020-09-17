S'pore auxiliary police officers pouring bottles & cans of alcohol down drain at Tuas View Dormitory

[UPDATED on Thursday, Sep. 17 at 10:43pm: we have updated the article with a response by Certis CISCO.]

A video showing uniformed auxiliary police officers emptying cans and bottles of alcohol into a ground drain has been shared widely on Facebook.

The video was posted on Thursday (Sep. 17) to the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page.

Three Certis CISCO auxiliary police officers can be seen pouring liquid out of alcohol bottles and cans.

The officers are wearing rubber gloves, surgical masks, and face shields.

The Facebook caption claimed that the officers were pouring away alcohol that workers had attempted to bring into the dormitory.

Responding to Mothership's queries, a Certis CISCO spokesperson said that the company is aware that its auxiliary police officers deployed at Tuas View Dormitory were assisting to carry out the disposal of confiscated alcohol.

The spokesperson said, "We take a serious view of this incident and are conducting further investigations."

Towards the end of the video, the camera person can be heard telling another officer: "Smell beer, I."

When asked, "Whose one?", the camera person said: "All chiong gong one."

"Chiong gong" is dialect for "confiscated".

At least two other persons at the scene wearing civilian clothing were also seen helping to pour the alcohol down the drain.

Mothership has also reached out to PUB and the Ministry of Manpower about the video, and will update this article when we receive a response.

A large quantity of full bottles and cans can be seen on the ground near the officers waiting to be disposed.

You can watch the full video, which has been shared more than 4,000 times at the time of writing, here:

Top photos screenshot via Facebook / Singapore Road Accident.