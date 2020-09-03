Neymar tests positive for Covid-19

Paris Saint-Germain footballers Neymar Junior, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes have tested positive for Covid-19, reports in France are saying.

The French champions confirmed on Wednesday, Sept. 2 that three players tested positive for Covid-19.

L'Equipe, a French newspaper, later revealed who the players were.

The trio are understood to have all been on a recent holiday in Ibiza.

The club said in a statement: "Three Paris Saint-Germain players have confirmed positive Sars CoV2 tests and are subject to the appropriate health protocol."

"All of the players and coaching staff will continue to undergo tests in the coming days."

Earlier statement

Two days earlier, the club confirmed that two of its players had tested positive for the virus and gone into quarantine, but did not reveal their identities.

The French Ligue 1 season has kicked off, but PSG have not started their campaign.

They have been given a break following Champions League final in late August, where they were beaten 1-0 by Bayern Munich.

Covid-19 has wreaked havoc on French top flight football with the opening match between Marseille and St Etienne postponed after Marseille reported four positive tests.

PSG were awarded the 2019/20 title after the season was curtailed in April.

Top photos via Neymar & Di Maria Facebook pages