New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she used weed 'a long time ago'

"Jacinda Ardern, have you ever used recreational cannabis?"

"Yes, I did, a long time ago," replied New Zealand's Prime Minister to applause.

The Sep. 30 Newshub leaders debate between Ardern and Judith Collins — her rival for New Zealand's top political office — saw a robust back-and-forth that touched on the topics of legalising recreational cannabis and euthanasia.

New Zealanders are set to vote in a referendum on both issues, while Ardern is widely expected to win a second term during the Oct. 17 elections, reported Reuters.

During the debate, Ardern refused to reveal how she intended to vote on the cannabis referendum.

"I made a clear decision that I want the public of New Zealand to decide this, and I want this not to be about politics," she said.

Collins, on the other hand, was emphatic in her response to the same question

She said: "I will be voting against the legalisation of the sale and recreational use of cannabis in our country. I want to protect the mental health particularly of young people."

Collins also declared that she had never used cannabis.

Election promises

In keeping very much with her brand of liberal and inclusive leadership, Ardern promised to spend her second term declaring a climate emergency, eradicating child poverty and moving towards subsidising sanitary products for girls and women.

According to The Guardian, Collins — whose New Zealand National Party is associated with conservatism and centre-right politics — pledged to stiffen laws regarding the family members of abused children, do away with the country's gun registry, and install gender-neutral toilets in every school.

Collins also heaped praise on United States President Donald Trump, lauding the fact that he had not started any wars.

Ardern, however, doubled down on her criticism of Trump earlier this year.

"The idea that we would be compared to the (Covid-19) outbreak in the U.S, by President Trump, I totally reject that and I stand by my response."

The full debate can be seen here:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image screenshot from Newshub's Youtube Channel