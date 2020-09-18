Police report filed against New Naratif for breach of Parliamentary Elections Act

A police report was filed against socio-political site New Naratif for publishing unauthorised paid advertisements during the recent General Election 2020.

The police confirmed with Mothership that a report was lodged against New Naratif for alleged breaches of the Parliamentary Elections Act.

Police investigations are ongoing

According to a press release from the Elections Department (ELD) said, the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) has filed a police report regarding these advertisements that amounted to illegal conduct of election activity.

The ARO had previously issued three notices to Facebook on Jul. 3, Jul. 7, and Jul. 8 to remove five unauthorised paid advertisements published on its platform by New Naratif.

After the first notice issued on Jul. 3, ELD has also released a media statement that New Naratif was deemed to be conducting an election activity for placing paid advertisements online and that it had not been authorised to do so.

However, on Jul. 4, New Naratif publicised the takedown decision and continued to publish other paid advertisements.

Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, the conduct of any election activity requires prior written authority signed by a candidate or his election agent.

“Election activity” includes any activity which is done for the purpose of promoting or procuring the electoral success at any election for one or more identifiable political parties, candidates or groups of candidates; or prejudicing the electoral prospects of other political parties, candidates or groups of candidates at the election, ELD said.

Neither New Naratif nor its representatives or agents were authorised by any candidate or election agent in this General Election to conduct election activity, ELD added.

Conducting election activity without authorisation by a candidate or his election agent from the start of the campaign period is an offence under Section 83(2) of the Parliamentary Elections Act.

Any person convicted of such offence may be liable to a fine of up to S$2,000 and/or imprisonment for up to 12 months.

