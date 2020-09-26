3 new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases, 1 community case on Sep. 26

*Editors note: The previous version of this article stated that there were no new locations, there are three new locations.*

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed an additional 20 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Saturday (Sep. 26).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,685.

Five imported cases

According to MOH, there is one case in the community, a Work Permit holder.

Case 57,822 was detected as a result of MOH's Rostered Routine Testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside the dormitories.

There are five imported cases, all of whom placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Four of them (Cases 57,823, 57,824, 57,830 57,831) are Work Pass holders and Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore, who arrived from India and Indonesia on Sep. 14, and Brazil and the Philippines on Sep. 13.

The remaining case (Case 57,829) is a Dependant's Pass holder who arrived from India on Sep. 15.

19 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,359 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 25 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, with no cases in the intensive care unit (ICU).

274 are isolated and cared for in community facilities.

3 new locations reported today

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

There are three new locations reported today.

Mustafa Centre (145 Syed Alwi Road) Sep 15 8.10pm to 8.50pm/ Sep 23 7.25pm to 8.35pm

The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands (2 Bayfront Avenue) • Rasapura Masters Sep 19 4.15pm to 4.45pm/ Sep 24 3.55pm to 4.25pm

STAI Jalan Boon Lay (249 Jalan Boon Lay) Sep 24 2.15pm to 3pm.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

