New Chong Pang CC with rooftop swimming pools, gym & hawker centre to open in 2027

Chong Pang City not going to be the same.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 08, 2020, 01:39 PM

Yishun residents can expect a new integrated community club (CC) in seven years' time at Chong Pang City.

New integrated development

The new multi-storey Chong Pang CC will occupy the current site where the CC is located, along with the site where Blk 102 Yishun Avenue 5, a commercial HDB, is now situated.

17 affected shop owners from Blk 102 will be compensated for "reasonable expense" and according to market value, Singapore Land Authority said to the Straits Times.

That will take up a space of about 0.9ha, almost the size of one football field.

This new community club will include swimming pools, gym and fitness studio.

The hawkers at Chong Pang Market and Food Centre will also be relocated once the new CC is ready.

There are currently a total of 179 stalls in the market and hawker centre, a majority are market stalls.

Construction of the new integrated development will start in the second half of 2022, and the development is targeted to complete by 2027.

With the relocation of hawkers, the old market and food centre will be developed into a community plaza by 2028.

All images by Singapore Land Authority

