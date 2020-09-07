Back

S'pore Chinatown restaurant shut down for violating Covid-19 rules by providing customers drinking games

It was previously fined.

Belmont Lay | September 07, 2020, 11:50 AM

A restaurant in Chinatown has been ordered to shut down for flouting Covid-19 safe management measures.

It had provided customers with drinking games.

Previously fined

The restaurant, Wang Zi Chu Fang, located at 191A and 199 New Bridge Road, failed to ensure that there was a safe distance of 1m between groups of customers and that group sizes did not exceed five people.

The restaurant also allowed customers to drink alcohol past 10.30pm.

The restaurant was previously fined S$1,000 on July 24 for failing to ensure 1m safe distancing between customers.

Details of the violations were provided by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Sunday, Sept 6.

Joint enforcement

A joint enforcement operation between STB and the police occurred on Saturday at 12.25am.

The restaurant was found to have provided customers with drinking games.

STB said: "Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, food and beverage establishments are not permitted to provide games if they are not also an amusement centre. Further investigations are ongoing."

2 other eateries fined

Two other restaurants were fined as they had failed to ensure 1m safe distancing between customers, checks by STB’s enforcement officers found.

Bistro Du Le Pin (#02-25 Orchard Plaza) and Wang Dae Bak (98 Amoy Street) were fined S$1,000 each on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Bistro Du Le Pin (#02-25 Orchard Plaza)

Wang Dae Bak (98 Amoy Street)

"STB has stepped up checks of tourism precincts and establishments since Singapore entered Phase 2, and will continue to deploy additional Enforcement Officers and Safe Distancing Ambassadors where required," STB said.

All photos via STB

