Back

NEA looking to extract & reuse materials dumped into Pulau Semakau landfill

Exciting times.

Sumita Thiagarajan | September 25, 2020, 06:36 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

The National Environment Agency (NEA) is looking to study the feasibility of reusing extracted landfill materials from Pulau Semakau.

Could be converted into an alternative for sand

According to a media release on Sep. 25, NEA will be studying the physical and chemical properties of the 'aged' landfilled materials in hopes of potentially converting the extracted landfill materials as sand or aggregate replacements.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued to study the feasibility of extracting landfilled materials and finding suitable applications for the recovered materials.

NEA estimates that 15 million tonnes of mixed landfilled materials have been disposed in 10 of the landfill cells.

The mixed materials that are to be recovered from the landfill include incineration bottom ash and incineration fly ash that were dumped into 11 landfill cells from 1999 and 2015 (during Phase I of Semakau Landfill).

In doing so, NEA is hoping to extend the lifespan of Semakau landfill beyond 2035, and to avoid constructing another offshore landfill.

Converting 'aged' landfill material into new resources will also allow for Singapore to move towards becoming a zero waste nation that embraces a circular economy.

Related stories:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by National Environment Agency

20 new species of fauna found on Pulau Ubin like Ruby-cheeked Sunbird & Swamp Tiger, 1 new to science

Plenty of wildlife yet to be discovered in Singapore.

September 25, 2020, 06:30 PM

Nara deer in Japan not getting much rice cracker treats to eat due to lack of tourists

Oh deer.

September 25, 2020, 06:30 PM

UK considers implementing 2-week 'Circuit Breaker' to tackle second Covid-19 wave

Sounds familiar.

September 25, 2020, 06:18 PM

Desmond Tan talks about why he's no longer BFFs with Rebecca Lim, says he did something that upset her

They have been friends since their JC days.

September 25, 2020, 05:43 PM

Sentosa floating aqua park with obstacle course: From S$18 for 2 hours

Wet and wild.

September 25, 2020, 05:22 PM

Tang Tea House at Jalan Kayu suspended till Oct. 4 due to cockroach infestation

They also did not register their assistant.

September 25, 2020, 05:07 PM

IMM, JCube & Westgate have sales of up to 90% from Oct. 1-4 including Nike, Kiehl's & Coach

Time to shop.

September 25, 2020, 04:58 PM

S'porean girl, 14, among 162 suspected drug offenders arrested in CNB operation

Drugs were estimated to be worth about S$260,500 were seized.

September 25, 2020, 04:37 PM

Thai Airways letting public pay S$524 to be pilots in flight simulator for 30 mins

The airlines is facing S$15 billion in debt.

September 25, 2020, 04:17 PM

I'm 36 years old with no HDB flat, but I'm writing my will now

Life goes on for everyone else when you are dead.

September 25, 2020, 04:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.