NEA looking to extract & reuse materials dumped into Pulau Semakau landfill

The National Environment Agency (NEA) is looking to study the feasibility of reusing extracted landfill materials from Pulau Semakau.

Could be converted into an alternative for sand

According to a media release on Sep. 25, NEA will be studying the physical and chemical properties of the 'aged' landfilled materials in hopes of potentially converting the extracted landfill materials as sand or aggregate replacements.

A Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued to study the feasibility of extracting landfilled materials and finding suitable applications for the recovered materials.

NEA estimates that 15 million tonnes of mixed landfilled materials have been disposed in 10 of the landfill cells.

The mixed materials that are to be recovered from the landfill include incineration bottom ash and incineration fly ash that were dumped into 11 landfill cells from 1999 and 2015 (during Phase I of Semakau Landfill).

In doing so, NEA is hoping to extend the lifespan of Semakau landfill beyond 2035, and to avoid constructing another offshore landfill.

Converting 'aged' landfill material into new resources will also allow for Singapore to move towards becoming a zero waste nation that embraces a circular economy.

Top image by National Environment Agency