S'pore home baker sells NYC's Magnolia Bakery dessert, a cross between pudding & ice cream

These tubs may look like ice-cream at first glance, but they are actually filled with creamy pudding topped with flavoured cream.

Check out the texture of the dessert:

This style of banana pudding was made popular by New York City's Magnolia Bakery, and muslim-owned home baker Okieco has created their own version in Singapore.

The Classic flavour is made with vanilla pudding, bananas, vanilla wafers, and vanilla creme.

According to The Halal Eater, the puddings are made from scratch, without any "instant" ingredients.

Magnolia Bakery's product, for comparison:

Okieco also put their own spin on the banana pudding, offering variation of flavours such as chocolate fudge.

The Chocolate Fudge is made with black cocoa and cookie bits.

For a limited time, they are also selling a Nutella hazelnut version.

A standard pint of The Classic or Choc Fudge will cost S$12.50.

Their limited edition flavours Nutella Hazelnut"and Caramel Cashew will cost S$15.

They also have a bundle of six mini tubs for S$35 for their normal flavours, and S$40 for Nutella Hazelnut.

Both delivery and self-pickup are available.

