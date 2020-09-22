S'pore home baker sells NYC's Magnolia Bakery dessert, a cross between pudding & ice cream

These tubs may look like ice-cream at first glance, but they are actually filled with creamy pudding topped with flavoured cream.
Check out the texture of the dessert:
View this post on Instagram
Oh, look at that creamy pudding layered between vanilla wafers and fresh bananas... yum! 🍌 . THE CLASSIC is a refreshing dessert perfect to end a long day with! Order yours through the link in bio now! . . . #okieco #puddingbythepint #banana #bananapudding #pudding #puddingpints #dessertsofinstagram #sgig #sgigfoodies #sgfoodie #sgunited #sgfoodtrend #sgfoodlover #muslimowned #eatsnapsg #burpplesg #bananasplit #sgdesserts #dessertsg #muslimowned #fooddelivery #homedelivery #vanillacreme # vanillawafers #sghalal #halalsg #sghalalbakes #sghalalfood #halalsgfood #sgcoffee #sgcafehopping
This style of banana pudding was made popular by New York City's Magnolia Bakery, and muslim-owned home baker Okieco has created their own version in Singapore.
The Classic flavour is made with vanilla pudding, bananas, vanilla wafers, and vanilla creme.
According to The Halal Eater, the puddings are made from scratch, without any "instant" ingredients.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CFYY0LljpLn/
Magnolia Bakery's product, for comparison:
Okieco also put their own spin on the banana pudding, offering variation of flavours such as chocolate fudge.
View this post on Instagram
Imagine the rich decadent chocolate banana pudding paired with warm waffles, biting into it you're surprised with black cocoa wafers and cookie bits! . Presenting to you CHOC FUDGE, a chocolatey banana pudding that packs a punch! Order yours in the link in bio! . . . #okieco #puddingbythepint #banana #bananapudding #pudding #puddingpints #dessertsofinstagram #sgig #sgigfoodies #sgfoodie #sgunited #sgfoodtrend #sgfoodlover #muslimowned #eatsnapsg #burpplesg #sgdesserts #dessertsg #muslimowned #fooddelivery #homedelivery #chocolatecreme #chocolate #chocolatepudding #chocolatewafers #sghalal #halalsg #sghalalbakes #sghalalfood #halalsgfood
The Chocolate Fudge is made with black cocoa and cookie bits.
For a limited time, they are also selling a Nutella hazelnut version.
View this post on Instagram
You heard it here first! There's about 2 more weeks left for you to get your hands on the special limited flavor NUTELLA HAZELNUT! . Enjoy the layers of bananas and vanilla creme pudding, topped with dollops of Nutella and crunchy chopped hazelnuts! Grab this indulgent pint before it's too late, order link in bio 😉 . . . #okieco #puddingbythepint #banana #bananapudding #pudding #puddingpints #dessertsofinstagram #sgig #sgigfoodies #sgfoodie #sgunited #sgfoodtrend #sgfoodlover #muslimowned #eatsnapsg #burpplesg #sgdesserts #dessertsg #muslimowned #halalsgfood #halalsg #sghalal #sghalalbakes #sgcoffee #sgcafehopping #fooddelivery #homedelivery #nutella #nutellahazelnut #hazelnut
A standard pint of The Classic or Choc Fudge will cost S$12.50.
Their limited edition flavours Nutella Hazelnut"and Caramel Cashew will cost S$15.
They also have a bundle of six mini tubs for S$35 for their normal flavours, and S$40 for Nutella Hazelnut.
Both delivery and self-pickup are available.
You can check out their Instagram page here.
Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here:
Top image from Okieco Instagram.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.