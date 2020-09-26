Back

The husband & wife dynamic in this video is a great example of married couples in S’pore

Tough choices.

Fasiha Nazren | Sponsored | September 26, 2020, 12:00 PM

Here at Mothership, we write about almost anything under the sun.

The latest food fads? Local and international news? Cats doing silly things? We got it.

So when insurance company MSIG told me to provide my honest opinions on a series of five short teaser videos that revolve around a couple in Singapore, I accepted the task without batting an eyelid.

And some of the situations in these teaser videos are really relatable to the average Singaporean couple. Just take a look.

The one with the bag

Here’s a disclaimer: I’m not the type to go crazy for designer bags (I mainly own tote bags and 80 per cent of them were gifts).

So when the wife said that she wanted a smaller bag because it was cuter, I went: “Huh???”

Big bags got more space to put your things, what.

It’s especially practical now since one would have to bring extra masks, a mask holder and some hand sanitiser.

Road trip to where?

Now, I’m assuming that these videos were taken recently and since borders are still closed, I just want to know something…

Which part of Singapore this beach is located because there’s no one else in sight.

Is it Tuas Beach? Please share so other couples in Singapore can go too.

The one with the Instagram husband

It must be nice to have an Instagram husband or boyfriend because I can't relate.

:')

Also, this expression:

I would do the same thing if someone were to make me choose what to eat.

How about having both?

The one with the mother-in-law

Ok, seems like they made it out alive to have dinner with the man's mother.

Hello, it’s 2020. Men must also learn how to cook.

In fact, everybody should learn how to cook, it’s a basic life skill.

Also, I don’t get why some parents pressure their children to give them grandkids so soon.

So many questions

After watching these videos, I still don’t know what is going on with this couple. All I know is that they are relatable to a certain extent.

So far, I have close to 10 questions to ask about these videos.

If you want to find out how these videos are linked and not end up as confused as me, you can watch the interactive video here.

In this interactive video, you get to help Chris, the protagonist, make decisions in several relatable and unlucky situations.

There’s a total of seven story endings for you to discover.

Who knows, you might just get rewarded with prizes worth up to S$5,000 from watching it.

This sponsored article by MSIG has made her realise how important context is and she’s heading to the site to complete the full video.

