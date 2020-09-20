MSF launches dialogue series to address issues women face at home, schools, workplaces & community

Starting Oct. 2020, the Government will work together with partners from the people and private sectors and youth organisations to co-organise a series of "Conversations on Women Development".

Feedback and recommendations will be collated and submitted to the Government after the sessions, and will form the basis of a White Paper that is expected to be delivered in the first half of 2021.

The initiative is led by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), and supported by:

Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY)

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Conversations on Women Development

This was announced by Minister for Home Affairs and Law, K Shanmugam at a virtual dialogue session held on Sep. 20.

It is the first of a series of upcoming engagement sessions, titled "Conversations on Women Development".

During which, more than 100 participants from youth groups and women organisations discussed issues that affect women at home, in schools, workplaces and the community.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Education, Sun Xueling, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry, Low Yen Ling and Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam also took part in the dialogue session to listen to youth's concerns regarding issues affecting women.

Sun, Low, and Rahayu will also be leading a government review on women development.

More can be done

In a release on Sep. 20 by MSF, Sun said that though women in Singapore have "progressed significantly" over the years, more can be done to examine issues that affect women at home, in schools, workplaces and the community.

She said,

"When we say women have choices, are they real choices? Are they able to fulfil their potential, be the best that they can be, in an unencumbered fashion that does not require them to settle for second best?" "I hope our conversations today kickstart many other conversations and as a society, we challenge our mindsets on the issues women wrestle with...caregiving, workplace inequality..."

Low hopes to find ways to improve the playing field for women:

"Through these discussions, we can formulate ways to examine and improve the playing field for women – be it from the world of business, workplace or community, to the arenas of the arts, culture and sports. With collective action, we can close the doors of disparity and continue to widen the stride for Singapore women."

Rahayu added, "there may be progress on some fronts (for women), but we need everyone to chip in on the way forward for women in Singapore".

Top photo via Sun Xueling, Low Yen Ling and Rahayu Mahzam on Facebook