S'pore cafe launches mooncake-shaped cheesecake, the 'Moon cheeseCake', for S$6.90

Mosanco Enchanted Cafe, a local cafe specialising in cakes and cold brews, just released a couple of new products.
One of them is their spin on the traditional mooncake, the Moon cheeseCake.
The cheesecake has been handcrafted into the shape of a traditional mooncake.
Here are the prices:
S$6.90 for one.
There are limited stocks.
They have also released a new cold brew - Rose Chocolate Coffee - a coffee drink with rose chocolate..
Here is a combo featuring the two new products.
Location: 88 Rangoon Rd, #01-04, Singapore 218374
Images courtesy of Enchanted Cafe
