S'pore cafe launches mooncake-shaped cheesecake, the 'Moon cheeseCake', for S$6.90

Mosanco Enchanted Cafe, a local cafe specialising in cakes and cold brews, just released a couple of new products.

One of them is their spin on the traditional mooncake, the Moon cheeseCake.

The cheesecake has been handcrafted into the shape of a traditional mooncake.

Here are the prices:

S$6.90 for one.

There are limited stocks.

They have also released a new cold brew - Rose Chocolate Coffee - a coffee drink with rose chocolate..

Here is a combo featuring the two new products.

Location: 88 Rangoon Rd, #01-04, Singapore 218374

Images courtesy of Enchanted Cafe