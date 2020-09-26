Back

S'pore cafe launches mooncake-shaped cheesecake, the 'Moon cheeseCake', for S$6.90

To the moon, and back.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 26, 2020, 08:24 PM

Mosanco Enchanted Cafe, a local cafe specialising in cakes and cold brews, just released a couple of new products.

One of them is their spin on the traditional mooncake, the Moon cheeseCake.

The cheesecake has been handcrafted into the shape of a traditional mooncake.

Image courtesy of Enchanted Cafe

Here are the prices:

S$6.90 for one.

Enchanted Cafe would like to celebrate this special Mid-Autumn season with you! This year, we are bringing you a special rendition of your traditional mooncakes - our own... Moon-Cheesecakes!😋 Available this Saturday 26th September onwards at our physical outlets and online! Limited stocks only! Don’t miss out! Get yours now at www.mosancocafe.com #enchantedcafe #sgcafe #mooncakes #midautumnfestival

There are limited stocks.

They have also released a new cold brew - Rose Chocolate Coffee - a coffee drink with rose chocolate..

Here is a combo featuring the two new products.

Location: 88 Rangoon Rd, #01-04, Singapore 218374

Images courtesy of Enchanted Cafe

