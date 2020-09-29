Busybody otters distracted by monitor lizards embracing near Pandan River

It's surprising how similar animals and humans are sometimes.

Here's one incident spotted recently along Pandan River that would mirror a scene at any coffee shop fight.

Fighting lizards

One Vincent Yip, along with several other birdwatchers, was near a river in Singapore on Sep. 23 waiting to catch a diving Grey-headed Fish Eagle.

Until two large monitor lizards started brawling.

Locked in an embrace, make no mistake, these reptiles aren't mating.

When one sees two monitor lizards hugging it out, it's likely two males wrestling to try to push each other down.

However, the birdwatchers weren't the only ones observing this display of male aggression.

A curious family of around 16 otters soon showed up to spectate as well.

A video Yip posted to Facebook showed how the entire scene played out.

Speaking to Mothership, he shared that the short clip was actually over 100 photos stitched together.

As they approached the bank, the otters even made sure to stand up on their hind legs so as not to miss the action.

Third lizard unbothered

"The otters are so funny," Yip said, describing their mannerisms as rather "kaypoh", or "busybody".

One of the otters even brought a small snack of fish along.

As the otters watch though, a third monitor lizard appeared.

This third lizard appeared unbothered, and slowly made it way between the fighting monitor lizards.

Which led to Yip capturing this rather hilarious scene, which almost looks like some sort of dramatic baroque painting.

In his Facebook caption, Yip added that everyone there had a "really good laugh".

Pretty entertaining.

Other animal kingdom antics

Top photo from Vincent Yip / FB