AMK Hub & Sun Plaza among new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), there are 23 new cases, including three new cases in the community on September 30.

Of the 3 cases in the community, 2 of the cases are asymptomatic, and were detected through proactive testing by MOH.

1 community case is linked to previous cases. Case 57911 had been identified as a contact of previously confirmed cases, and had been placed on quarantine earlier. He was tested during quarantine to determine his status, even though he is asymptomatic.

The other 2 community cases are currently unlinked.

Four imported cases

There are four new imported cases:

1 Singaporean

1 Singapore Permanent Resident

2 Work Permit holders

Amongst the 4 imported cases, 1 (Case 57897) is a Singaporean and another (Case 57890) is a Singapore Permanent Resident who returned to Singapore from India on 12 September and Indonesia on 25 September.

The remaining 2 (Cases 57907 and 57908) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from the Philippines on 18 September.

All of them had been placed on 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHN at dedicated facilities.

22 more discharged from hospitals

22 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 57,488 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 41 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and none are in the intensive care unit.

A total of 209 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

New locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

These are some of the new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days:

AMK Hub (53 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3) - Timezone and Prata Raya

Westgate (3 Gateway Drive) - MR. D.I.Y

Orchard Central (181 Orchard Rd) - Grain Alley

[email protected] (313 Orchard Road) - Tan Yu restaurant

Sun Plaza (30 Sembawang Drive) - Starbucks

Here is the complete list of locations:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been to these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

