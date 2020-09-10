Back

MOH: No more warnings, F&B outlets that breach Covid-19 rules to be penalised instantly

No more warning.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 10, 2020, 12:04 AM

In recent weeks, a number of food & beverages (F&B) outlets have been caught flouting the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020.

Co-chair of the multi-ministry taskforce, Lawrence Wong, warned that this would hinder Singapore's progression to reopening.

Speaking to the press on Sept. 9, Minister Lawrence Wong said that to date, there are still people flouting safe distancing measures, especially when they dine out. "I would say our ability to continue on this path of progressive resumption of activities rests largely on two factors— one, we have to control the infection and keep numbers down... But secondly, it also depends on our ability to comply with existing measures." "It's also not fair for the majority of operators who are complying with the rules, and yet these few are taking their chances and breaching the rules. So our enforcement agencies will be stepping up spot checks, as well as enforcement actions."

Wong said that besides keeping the infection rate low, another key factor is the ability to comply with the measures.

It would be "unfair" for the majority who follow the rules and therefore, the enforcement agencies will be stepping up their checks and enforcement actions, he added.

The Ministry of Health explained that dining out is an activity that involves considerable risks as people gather together in an enclosed space, without putting on their face masks, for a prolonged period.

This is why safe management measures are important to ensure the safety of staff and diners.

Since the start of Phase 2, 20 F&B outlets have been suspended for failing to maintain safe management measures.

Now that people are familiar with the need to comply with Covid-19 rules, no warnings will be given if one is caught flouting the rules, even for first-timers.

This means that if you are caught breaching the rules, you can be fined, or face suspension for F&B outlets, depending on the severity of the offences.

For example, if there are multiple breaches of safe management measures in any one place, MOH will require the premise to be closed and also surface the case to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for possible prosecution.

For businesses, first-time offenders may be fined up to S$10,000 and/or jailed up to six months. Repeat offenders will face heavier penalties.

