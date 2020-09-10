MOH: No more warnings, F&B outlets that breach Covid-19 rules to be penalised instantly

In recent weeks, a number of food & beverages (F&B) outlets have been caught flouting the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020.

Co-chair of the multi-ministry taskforce, Lawrence Wong, warned that this would hinder Singapore's progression to reopening.

Wong said that besides keeping the infection rate low, another key factor is the ability to comply with the measures.

It would be "unfair" for the majority who follow the rules and therefore, the enforcement agencies will be stepping up their checks and enforcement actions, he added.

The Ministry of Health explained that dining out is an activity that involves considerable risks as people gather together in an enclosed space, without putting on their face masks, for a prolonged period.

This is why safe management measures are important to ensure the safety of staff and diners.

Since the start of Phase 2, 20 F&B outlets have been suspended for failing to maintain safe management measures.

Now that people are familiar with the need to comply with Covid-19 rules, no warnings will be given if one is caught flouting the rules, even for first-timers.

This means that if you are caught breaching the rules, you can be fined, or face suspension for F&B outlets, depending on the severity of the offences.

For example, if there are multiple breaches of safe management measures in any one place, MOH will require the premise to be closed and also surface the case to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for possible prosecution.

For businesses, first-time offenders may be fined up to S$10,000 and/or jailed up to six months. Repeat offenders will face heavier penalties.

