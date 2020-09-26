Back

2 boys, 13 & 14, missing since Sep. 19, last seen at Buangkok Link

A week.

Nyi Nyi Thet | September 26, 2020, 07:23 PM

Two boys have been missing for a week.

The two, aged 13 and 14 respectively, were last seen at Block 991B Buangkok Link.

They were last seen at September 9 at 9am.

The pair appears to have gone missing on September 12, but was found on September 15.

Law says S'pore flag must be technically be taken down before Sep. 30, fine of up to S$1,000 applies

Strict rules regarding display of national flag.

September 26, 2020, 06:11 PM

Live music during worship services to resume for 16 religious organisations from Oct. 3

There will of course be guidelines involving the live music.

September 26, 2020, 05:30 PM

Selected religious organisations in S'pore can have up to 250 people during worship services

The new allowance for 100 worshippers will need to be split into groups of no more than 50 people each.

September 26, 2020, 05:30 PM

I sat in the same row as a Covid-19 case on my flight back: S’porean student returning from London

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 26, 2020, 05:14 PM

What’s the difference between doing a scalp treatment at home & at the salon? We find out.

Both home and salon treatments have their own pros and cons.

September 26, 2020, 04:00 PM

Japanese man loses 68.5kg in 1 year, plans to continue weight training & healthy eating from now on

In Aug. 2020, the YouTuber released a summary video documenting his transformation in his weight loss journey.

September 26, 2020, 03:46 PM

20 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Sep. 26, 1 case in the community

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

September 26, 2020, 03:22 PM

Man who went missing after telling wife he had Covid-19 found with girlfriend 2 months later

Through their investigations, they managed to uncover his extramarital affair in Indore, which proved to be the big breakthrough.

September 26, 2020, 02:46 PM

S'pore police looking for next-of-kin of woman, 81, who passed away in Yishun flat

All information will be kept confidential.

September 26, 2020, 02:34 PM

Trailer overturns on Kranji Expressway, causes 5-hour jam stretching to Choa Chu Kang

SCDF assessed one person for minor injuries.

September 26, 2020, 01:52 PM

