Back

Miniso S'pore launches Sesame Street collection featuring homeware & accessories

Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?

Fasiha Nazren | September 18, 2020, 03:24 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

We don't know how to get to Sesame Street, but we do know where to get some Sesame Street merchandise.

On Sep. 16, Miniso announced that it has launched its Sesame Street series.

It includes popular characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster and Big Bird.

View this post on Instagram

😍Some items of Sesame Street series have launched already, more items are coming soon so stay tuned❗️❗️❗️ . . . . . . . . #minisosingapore #lovelifeloveminiso💕 #lifeisforfun #seasamestreet #sesamestreetfans #elmo #grover #elmo #bigbird #cookiemonster #supergrover #parenting #kidscontent #momsofinstagram #dadsofinstagram

A post shared by MinisoSingapore (@minisosingapore) on

View this post on Instagram

Do you like cookies❓ Cookies monsters love vey much🍪🍪🍪 . . . . . . . . #minisosingapore #lovelifeloveminiso💕 #lifeisforfun #seasamestreet #sesamestreetfans #elmo #grover #elmo #bigbird #cookiemonster #supergrover #parenting #kidscontent #momsofinstagram #dadsofinstagram

A post shared by MinisoSingapore (@minisosingapore) on

View this post on Instagram

Please call out its name in the comment area👇🤭 . . . . . . . . #minisosingapore #lovelifeloveminiso💕 #lifeisforfun #seasamestreet #sesamestreetfans #elmo #grover #elmo #bigbird #cookiemonster #supergrover #parenting #kidscontent #momsofinstagram #dadsofinstagram

A post shared by MinisoSingapore (@minisosingapore) on

From S$2.90

Here's how much some of the items cost:

  • Mugs (S$2.90)

  • Neck pillow and eye mask set (S$9.90)

  • Cushions (S$11.90)

  • Floor mats (S$7.90)

This list is non-exhaustive.

Available at eight outlets

According to Miniso, these limited-edition items will be available at the following outlets:

  • Westgate

  • Compass One

  • Bedok Mall

  • Paya Lebar Square

  • VivoCity

  • Northpoint

  • NEX

  • Hillion Mall

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Miniso Singapore.

11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 18, including 1 S'porean

Today's update.

September 18, 2020, 03:19 PM

Infamous S'pore panty-sniffer fined S$2,400 for public nuisance & possession of obscene videos

He had posted the photos on his public Instagram profile.

September 18, 2020, 03:06 PM

Police report filed against New Naratif for breach of Parliamentary Elections Act

The site had published paid advertisements that amounted to the illegal conduct of election activity.

September 18, 2020, 02:33 PM

Travellers from S'pore & Thailand entering UK do not have to self isolate upon arrival from Sep. 19

Low infection risk.

September 18, 2020, 12:19 PM

Beauty in The Pot opening at Serangoon NEX in Oct. 2020

Congrats Northeasties.

September 18, 2020, 11:57 AM

Syed Saddiq to register new youth-led political party, Muda

Here comes a new challenger.

September 18, 2020, 10:55 AM

'Freegans' in S'pore collect 524 oranges in over 8 hours on last day of Hungry Ghost Month

Taking from the departed -- when they are done.

September 18, 2020, 10:39 AM

Chang'e at S'pore Chinatown looks pregnant this 2020 Mid-Autumn Festival

Post-circuit breaker body, perhaps.

September 18, 2020, 02:37 AM

8 rabbits in S'pore dead from extremely contagious & fatal disease reported here for first time

There is a cluster of up to 11 infected rabbits in Singapore.

September 18, 2020, 12:20 AM

You can now check your N-, O- or A-Level grades on SingPass app

The government remembers.

September 18, 2020, 12:04 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.