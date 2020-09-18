Miniso S'pore launches Sesame Street collection featuring homeware & accessories

We don't know how to get to Sesame Street, but we do know where to get some Sesame Street merchandise.
On Sep. 16, Miniso announced that it has launched its Sesame Street series.
It includes popular characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster and Big Bird.
From S$2.90
Here's how much some of the items cost:
- Mugs (S$2.90)
- Neck pillow and eye mask set (S$9.90)
- Cushions (S$11.90)
- Floor mats (S$7.90)
This list is non-exhaustive.
Available at eight outlets
According to Miniso, these limited-edition items will be available at the following outlets:
- Westgate
- Compass One
- Bedok Mall
- Paya Lebar Square
- VivoCity
- Northpoint
- NEX
- Hillion Mall
Top image from Miniso Singapore.
