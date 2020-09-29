Back

Michelin Guide S'pore cancels restaurant star revelation for 2020 due to Covid-19

A 2021 selection of restaurants in Singapore will be released instead.

Mandy How | September 29, 2020, 05:26 PM

Michelin Guide Singapore has cancelled their Michelin Star Revelation for 2020, as many restaurants have remained closed for extended periods due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The closures affected Michelin's evaluations, and the guide has extended their inspecting period on the field in the upcoming months.

"During this challenging period, our main challenge was to adapt our activity to each country’s situation, and to ensure that the teams would be able to carry out their work with peace of mind, and to the best of their ability, given the current circumstances," the company said.

Unable to evaluate consistency between visits

One of the guide's main criteria is consistency between visits.

This is in addition to the quality of the products, the mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, and the personality of the chef in his/ her cuisine.

However, as restaurants were closed for dine-in for up to 11 weeks during the circuit breaker period, inspectors have been unable to evaluate the dine-in experiences, and consequently, the consistency criteria.

In order to preserve the "quality and the relevance" of their recommendations, as well as the respect of their evaluation method, Michelin has therefore decided not to announce a 2020 selection in Singapore.

Instead, a 2021 selection of restaurants in Singapore will be released in the next few months.

