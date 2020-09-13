Young medical student goes viral after performing CPR on man who collapsed in M'sia eatery

A young woman in Malaysia has won praise for trying to rescue a man who had collapsed in an eatery in Negeri Sembilan.

Man had collapsed

According to a Facebook post by Meet Friends By Love, the man was believed to have suffered from a cardiac arrest.

The man had reportedly collapsed on to the ground, alarming other diners.

A young medical student, who happened to be eating there at that time, immediately stepped up to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man.

8 World reported that she did so until the ambulance arrived.

According to a news reports, the 44-year-old man, unfortunately, did not make it.

Unable to save his life, the girl reportedly started crying when she heard the news.

The Facebook post with photos of the medical student and the man has gone viral with over 2,800 shares, with many praising her for doing her best.

The full post here:

Top photo via Meets Friends By Love/FB