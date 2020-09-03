McDonald's S'pore brings back Scrambled Egg Burger this Sept. 2020

McDonald's Singapore has brought back its Scrambled Egg Burger for breakfast.

The two limited edition burgers are the Scrambled Egg Burger with Chicken, which is a new item, and the Scrambled Egg Burger with Sausage.

The announcement for the new burgers was made on social media late Sept. 2:

No prices were revealed though.

First launched in 2018

The first time the Scrambled Egg Burger made its appearance was in September 2018.

Each burger costs S$4.60 then.

It was also brought back in September 2019.

However, the Scrambled Egg Burger with Chicken Bacon in 2018 has been replaced with a chicken patty this time.

Breakfast starts at 7am

Currently, during this pandemic period, McDonald's outlets in Singapore start service from 7am.

These breakfast burgers are being launched alongside a slew of other new items, which are mostly available for delivery:

