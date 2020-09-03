Back

McDonald's S'pore brings back Scrambled Egg Burger this Sept. 2020

Get fat this September.

Belmont Lay | September 03, 2020, 02:58 AM

McDonald's Singapore has brought back its Scrambled Egg Burger for breakfast.

The two limited edition burgers are the Scrambled Egg Burger with Chicken, which is a new item, and the Scrambled Egg Burger with Sausage.

The announcement for the new burgers was made on social media late Sept. 2:

No prices were revealed though.

First launched in 2018

The first time the Scrambled Egg Burger made its appearance was in September 2018.

Each burger costs S$4.60 then.

It was also brought back in September 2019.

However, the Scrambled Egg Burger with Chicken Bacon in 2018 has been replaced with a chicken patty this time.

Breakfast starts at 7am

Currently, during this pandemic period, McDonald's outlets in Singapore start service from 7am.

These breakfast burgers are being launched alongside a slew of other new items, which are mostly available for delivery:

