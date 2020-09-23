Children aged 6 and below not legally required to wear masks in S'pore

Children in Singapore aged 6 and below are not legally required to wear masks.

The legislation regarding mask wearing has been updated to increase the cut-off age from 2 to 6, announced the Ministry of Health (MOH) on September 23.

MOH said:

"The World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) have recently issued their guidance that young children below the age of 6 years may not have the coordination necessary for the proper use of masks."

Consistent adult supervision is recommended to ensure appropriate and safe use of masks by these young children.

MOH said that its current guidelines allow for flexibility regarding mask use in young children. It currently permits children years old and below to use a face shield instead of a mask.

The ministry added that it will therefore adjust the legal cut-off age for children to wear masks to 6 years old and above, up from 2 years old.

MOH urged young children to use a mask or face shield especially in group settings (like preschool) or when interacting with others.

