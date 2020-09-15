Back

Underwater tunnel at Maruyama Zoo offers perfect view of chonky resident polar bear's butt

Fluffy.

Ashley Tan | September 15, 2020, 12:09 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

A rather chonky polar bear in a zoo in Japan has captured the attention of the internet.

Good view

Photos of the polar bear, which resides at Maruyama Zoo in Sapporo, have been circulating online, and have since garnered 15,000 shares on Facebook.

The zoo has an underwater tunnel that stretches for about 18m beneath the pool inside the polar bear exhibit.

Which offers perfect views of the bear lounging at the bottom of the pool.

Here are some photos of its fluffy butt.

 

  

The upgraded polar bear exhibit opened in on Mar. 13, 2018, and is believed to be the largest exhibit housing polar bears in Japan, reported Mainichi.

Around 2.3 billion yen (S$29,612,500) was spent to build the exhibit, in order to meet global standards for an "exhibition space of at least 500sqm for every two polar bears" and "a pool with a depth of at least three meters."

The new facility was constructed to help with breeding of the species, whose numbers in captivity in Japan are declining.

The tunnel allows visitors to observe the polar bear swimming gracefully through the water, or perhaps catch its befuddled expression when it realises there are people beneath it.

The zoo, which opened in 1951, is the oldest zoo in the Hokkaido region, and is home to 737 animals and 168 species.

Related stories

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo from GoGraph Japan / FB

56-year-old man charged with murder of 67-year-old at Beach Road

He has been remanded while investigations are ongoing.

September 15, 2020, 12:19 PM

23 F&B outlets breached Covid-19 rules over weekend, 1 served beer from teapots after 11pm

More than 3,000 inspections of F&B outlets were conducted over the weekend of Sep. 12 and 13.

September 15, 2020, 12:15 PM

Louis Vuitton launching S$1,300 face shield

Get style, get sick, or both.

September 15, 2020, 12:03 PM

11,350 retrenchments in 1st half of 2020, higher than SARS peak

Unemployment rates also rose, but remain lower than past recessionary peaks.

September 15, 2020, 11:55 AM

Razer accidentally leaks personal data of over 100,000 customers

The breach has been acknowledged by Razer.

September 15, 2020, 11:44 AM

Japanese-style dessert bar at Bugis crafts quirky cakes that look too good to be eaten

Aesthetics.

September 15, 2020, 09:13 AM

Jackie Chan, 66, fell into water & disappeared for 45 seconds while filming action movie 'Vanguard'

The jet ski hit a big rock while making a sharp turn.

September 15, 2020, 01:26 AM

Famous Teochew Meat Puff to open permanent stall in Woodlands from Sep. 17, 2020

Gotta travel for the good stuff.

September 15, 2020, 12:52 AM

Real estate agent couple dance & wear ethnic Indian clothing to sell HDB flat to minorities

The couple has since apologised and said that it was 'insensitive' of them to allow the 'inappropriate event' to occur.

September 14, 2020, 11:30 PM

Queensway Shopping Centre Anytime Fitness visited 4 times by Covid-19 cases during infectious period

September 14 update.

September 14, 2020, 11:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.