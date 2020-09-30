Back

Marina Bay Sands offers 3-in-1 attractions bundle including sampan rides & observation deck for S$10

Become a local tourist.

Fasiha Nazren | September 30, 2020, 07:21 PM

With borders closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this is probably the best time to become a local tourist.

And Marina Bay Sands could be next on your list of places to explore.

3-in-1 package

Marina Bay Sands is offering a 3-in-1 package for three attractions until Nov. 15:

  • Sands SkyPark Observation Deck

  • Digital Light Canvas

  • Sampan Rides

The package includes five digital photos and two animated videos at the SkyPark.

Sands SkyPark Observation Deck

The observation deck is located on the 57th floor of the integrated resort.

Tickets usually cost from S$20 to S$26.

Here are some of the views you can enjoy from the SkyPark:

Sands SkyPark Observation Deck

Wonderful views from sands skypark Singapore

Vista do Sands Skypark que fica no Marina Bay Sands e ao fundo a Singapore Flyer 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 📌Singapura 🇸🇬 Foto: 📷bemvindosabordo 🎡🌃 #singapura #singapore #asia #viagem #viajar #viajando #destino #turismo #trip #travel #traveling #destination #wanderlust #instatravel #travelgram #bemvindosabordo #instatrip #ásia #view #vista #noite #night #luzes #lights

Sampan Rides

The Sampan Ride is located along the Canal at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.

Sampan Ride at Marina Bay Sands

A sampan ride usually costs S$10.

Digital Light Canvas

The Digital Light Canvas is an immersive digital art installation featuring a 14-metre-tall light sculpture.

Here's what it looks like:

The limited time seasonal artwork "teamLab Crystal Fireworks with Nature's Rhythm" is now on display for SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2019 at Digital Light Canvas, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

DIGITAL LIGHT CANVAS
Marina Bay Sands 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore

Entrance usually costs S$4.50.

The 3-in-1 package costs S$10.

It typically costs S$30.60 per child and S$35.70 per adult.

Limited to 300 guests per day

The package, however, is limited to the first 300 guests per day.

To purchase the package, one has to be a Sands Reward Lifestyle member.

Each member is entitled to purchase a maximum of two tickets.

To be a member, one can sign up for free here.

Top image from @him_brian,  @samweroberder and @renisakusumah on Instagram.

