Marina Bay Sands offers 3-in-1 attractions bundle including sampan rides & observation deck for S$10

With borders closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, this is probably the best time to become a local tourist.
And Marina Bay Sands could be next on your list of places to explore.
3-in-1 package
Marina Bay Sands is offering a 3-in-1 package for three attractions until Nov. 15:
- Sands SkyPark Observation Deck
- Digital Light Canvas
- Sampan Rides
The package includes five digital photos and two animated videos at the SkyPark.
Sands SkyPark Observation Deck
The observation deck is located on the 57th floor of the integrated resort.
Tickets usually cost from S$20 to S$26.
Here are some of the views you can enjoy from the SkyPark:
Sampan Rides
The Sampan Ride is located along the Canal at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.
A sampan ride usually costs S$10.
Digital Light Canvas
The Digital Light Canvas is an immersive digital art installation featuring a 14-metre-tall light sculpture.
Here's what it looks like:
Entrance usually costs S$4.50.
The 3-in-1 package costs S$10.
It typically costs S$30.60 per child and S$35.70 per adult.
Limited to 300 guests per day
The package, however, is limited to the first 300 guests per day.
To purchase the package, one has to be a Sands Reward Lifestyle member.
Each member is entitled to purchase a maximum of two tickets.
To be a member, one can sign up for free here.
Top image from @him_brian, @samweroberder and @renisakusumah on Instagram.
