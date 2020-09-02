Back

41-year-old man in S'pore arrested for allegedly stealing bus from Woodlands car park

Slightly difficult to hide a bus in your pocket.

Mandy How | September 02, 2020, 11:57 AM

A 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a private bus.

On Aug. 28 at about 1:30pm, the police received a report from the victim, who said that his bus had been stolen from a heavy vehicle car park located along Woodlands Road.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police and CCTV cameras, police officers the Woodlands and Jurong division arrested the alleged culprit on Sep. 1.

The man will be charged in court on Sep. 3 with the offence of theft of motor vehicle.

Those found guilty under the offence are liable to a jail term of up to seven years and a fine.

The police has listed some crime prevention measures for vehicle owners:

  • Park your vehicles in well-lit areas

  • Install an anti-theft alarm for your vehicles

  • Remove the ignition key and lock the vehicle, whenever it is left unattended

Top image via Google Maps Street View

