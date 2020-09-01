Man in S'pore allegedly sends upskirt photos to Traffic Police after being reminded to pay fines

A 34-year-old man in Singapore will be charged in court on Sep. 2 for allegedly making insulting communication towards a public servant.

The incident happened when the public servant, a female traffic police officer, was carrying out her duties in reminding the man to pay his outstanding fines relating to two traffic offences.

She had done so via a messaging platform.

However, the man allegedly did not pick up the officer's phone call.

In response to her text, he allegedly made "insulting comments" and sent upskirt images of unknown persons.

The man was arrested on June 3, after a police report was lodged.

If found guilty under the Protection from Harassment Act, he will be liable to a fine of up to S$5,000, or to an imprisonment term of up to 12 months, or both.

Top image by Melanie Lim