SCDF NSF, 20, handcuffed, blindfolded & molested girl, 13, in Plaza Singapura accessible toilet

A 20-year-old Singaporean man handcuffed, blindfolded, and molested a 13-year-old girl in an accessible toilet in Plaza Singapura in May 2019.

Alaric Lim Qixian pleaded guilty to the acts in court on Monday (Sep. 28).

At the time of the offences, Lim was a full-time National Serviceman (NSF) with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Met at a cosplay event

According to court documents seen by Mothership, the victim — who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity — and Lim met at a cosplay event sometime in March 2019.

The two exchanged Instagram details and began messaging each other on the platform.

At the time, the girl was 13 years old.

In their conversations, Lim claimed to be a photographer, and offered to conduct a private photoshoot for the girl.

He sent her a few "risky" pictures of women wearing minimal clothing as examples.

The girl refused this offer, but said that she would be interested to take part in a private photoshoot involving "bondages and stuff".

Lim offered to let the girl try a photoshoot involving bondage, discipline, submission, and sadomasochism (also known as BDSM), and she agreed.

However, she clarified that she would not be willing to go fully naked. Lim assured her that she would not need to.

Brought her to toilet in Plaza Singapura

Lim offered to give the girl a "test run" after school on May 22, 2019.

He suggested that they do so in an accessible toilet at a relatively isolated area, such as "some ulu part of [a] shopping mall".

At around 5:30pm on May 22, 2019, Lim and the girl met at Plaza Singapura, where they went to an accessible toilet on the fourth floor.

After entering the toilet, they first spent about 15 minutes playing the phone game Mobile Legends.

Lim then used a black rope to tie a BDSM rope harness over the girl's clothing, blindfolded her, and handcuffed her hands behind her back with a pair of black leather BDSM handcuffs.

After handcuffing the victim, Lim began touching her stomach over her clothing. He then moved his hands under her shirt and bra, and touched her stomach and breasts.

The girl told Lim to stop, and he withdrew his hands.

However, he then proceeded to lick her stomach and neck. He tried to lick her left ear, but she managed to squirm away from him.

He also touched the girl's inner thighs, and she pressed her legs together to stop her from touching her further and asked him to stop.

Lim then touched the girl's buttocks over her shorts.

After Lim stopped touching the victim, he removed the blindfold, handcuffs, and rope from her body.

Victim felt "shocked and disgusted", filed police report

The entire ordeal in the accessible toilet lasted around 15 minutes.

Throughout all of the events, Lim knew that the girl was underage.

The victim felt "shocked and disgusted" by Lim's actions, but did not shout for help because she was afraid that Lim would harm her more.

After leaving Plaza Singapura, the girl took a bus home.

Once home, she took a shower immediately, as she felt "very disgusted" by what Lim had done to her.

When her mother returned home later that night, the girl told her mother about the incident and asked if they could lodge a police report.

The next day after school, the two lodged the report.

Lim was arrested on May 23, 2019.

Upskirt videos found on phone

Upon his arrest, Lim's mobile phone was also seized.

Three upskirt videos of two women were found on his phone. Two of the videos were taken on Jan. 8, 2018, while the other was recorded on Jan. 11, 2018.

All three videos were taken on escalators in Bukit Panjang MRT station.

On Jan. 8, 2018 around 10:45am, Lim was inside Bukit Panjang MRT station when he noticed a woman wearing a short skirt going up an escalator.

He felt an urge to record upskirt videos of her for his personal viewing, so he followed her and recorded two upskirt videos of her.

On Jan. 11, 2018, also around 10:45am, Lim noticed a woman going up the Bukit Panjang MRT escalator who he found attractive.

Thus, he followed behind her and recorded an upskirt video of her.

Will be sentenced on Nov. 10

Lim's lawyer argued that Lim did not believe his acts with the 13-year-old girl were sexual in nature, because he had met the girl at a cosplay event, which involves role-playing characters in costume, reported The Straits Times.

He also added that Lim has been seeing psychiatrists on a regular basis, and was admitted to the Institute of Mental Health for adjustment disorder in Jun. 2019.

According to ST, District Judge Sharmila Sripathy called for probation and reformative training reports, and noted that he showed "an escalation of sexual (offences) over a period of more than one year".

He will be sentenced on Nov. 10.

Top photo via Restroom Association (Singapore).