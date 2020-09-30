Back

Man complains about 'indecent' statues at RWS hotel, says its 'private parts are huge'

It's the artist's signature style.

Ashley Tan | September 30, 2020, 08:50 PM

One man in Singapore apparently took offence at a piece of art installed at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

Statues are "indecent"

Writing in to citizen journalism online portal Stomp, a contributor named Ramon expressed certain concerns he had at two statues at the entrance of Hotel Michael.

Here are what the statues look like. The piece is titled "Adam and Eve".

Photo from RWSentosablog.com

Ramon stated that he found the statues, both male and female figures of which are clad in their birthday suits, "indecent", and said he was "shocked" at the sight.

"The statues are indecent and there are so many children around," he told Stomp.

Specific parts of the statues' anatomy apparently did not sit well with Ramon either. He said that "their private parts are huge too", and that "it should be small if its art".

Artist's style

In response to Mothership's queries, RWS said that the artist, renowned Columbian artist Fernando Botero, is "known for depicting objects in oversized and exaggerated dimensions".

This is part of Botero's signature style, which is consistent across his many sculptures and art pieces.

Here's another example of a piece by Botero, titled "The Bird", located along the Singapore River at Raffles Place.

Photo from Mark Wong / Google Maps

The people depicted in Botero's paintings are similarly voluptuous and rotund.

Mona Lisa, 1978. Photo from WikiArt

The now 88-year-old has previously described his art as "volumetric", instead of "chubby" or "fat" like most others might think.

He said:

"I don't paint fat women. Nobody believes me but it is true. What I paint are volumes. When I paint a still life I also paint with volume, if I paint an animal it is volumetric, a landscape as well."

"I am interested in volume, the sensuality of form. If I paint a woman, a man, a dog or a horse, I always do with this idea of the volume, it is not that I have an obsession with fat women."

Famous works of art

Botero's work isn't the only piece featured at RWS.

RWS said that since they opened ten years ago, numerous famous art pieces by acclaimed artists have been showcased across the destination resort.

These include "Space Elephant" by Salvador Dalí, "The Thinker" by Auguste Rodin, and the Armonia Chandeliers by Dale Chihuly.

Top photo from RWSentosablog.com

