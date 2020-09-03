Back

Maliki: Being race-blind doesn't mean we ignore 'genuine differences' across races

Neither should we ignore or underestimate the "severe and sometimes unintended negative consequences that can easily occur with unrestrained comments on race relations and related issues".

Joshua Lee | September 03, 2020, 06:35 PM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

We must not confuse the ideals of a "race-blind" society with "being blind to the genuine differences and contexts across races", said Mohamad Maliki bin Osman, 2nd Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs in Parliament today (September 3).

He added that we should neither ignore or underestimate the "severe and sometimes unintended negative consequences that can easily occur with unrestrained comments on race relations and related issues".

Maliki was delivering his speech during the Debate on the President's Address.

He went on to reiterate several fundamental principles that Singaporeans should continue to agree on.

Differences exist, but must be approached constructively

Firstly, to accept that there exists differences across races including emphasis on priorities and community issues, and approach these differences constructively.

To be inclusive, Maliki said, we need to "recognise, appreciate, understand, and accommodate these differences, and allow this positive sense of racial identity to exist and develop".

Secondly, to know that having a strong racial identity and a strong Singaporean identity are not mutually exclusive.

"To be truly Singaporean does not at all mean that we must forgo or dilute our racial identity, or pretend that we are not of a particular race, or can’t see the race of a fellow Singaporean. On the contrary, to be truly Singaporean is to understand and respect these race differences."

In that respect, said Maliki, having the CMIO (Chinese, Malay, Indian, Others) framework does not make us less Singaporean, and it does not mean we are more Singaporean.

Sylvia Lim on  a "race-blind" society

The term "race-blind" society was recently used by Workers' Party Member of Parliament Sylvia Lim, who discussed issues of race in her own speech on Sep. 1.

Lim said there was "no real quarrel" that a race-blind state was the destination, but certain Singapore policies first needed to be addressed.

This included the CMIO framework, as well as elections along racial lines and the HDB ethnic integration policy.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Maliki Osman Facebook.

S'pore 'freegans' collect 120 oranges from 7th Month offerings after they were 'consumed' by ghosts

The freegans are helping to recycle the waste of ghosts just as they consume the waste of the living.

September 03, 2020, 08:38 PM

'Ok boomer' & 'strawberry generation' are reductionist caricatures: PAP MP Nadia Samdin

She said that we shouldn't be dismissive of others' thoughts, dreams and fears.

September 03, 2020, 07:10 PM

Johor Bahru businesses dying due to lack of S'poreans, Komtar JBCC at Causeway empty by 6pm

JB without Singaporeans looks like this.

September 03, 2020, 06:49 PM

Tuxedo cat with socks abandoned in Woodlands looking for forever home

Adopt, don't shop.

September 03, 2020, 06:31 PM

‘She has happy superpowers’: S’pore kids describe their preschool teachers in heartwarming video

To these children, they’re more than just their teachers.

September 03, 2020, 06:30 PM

WP's Louis Chua: Covid-19 might be 'rainy day' for some, but 'tsunami' for less privileged

He highlighted four areas for reform to strengthen Singapore post-Covid-19.

September 03, 2020, 06:15 PM

IPPT to be conducted from Oct. 1, 2020, In-Camp Training to resume progressively: MINDEF

SAF NSmen whose IPPT windows close on or before Feb. 7, 2021, will be granted a one-time waiver.

September 03, 2020, 06:07 PM

Tharman steps in, tells Jamus Lim during minimum wage exchange: 'No one has a monopoly over compassion'

He also advised Lim to avoid 'straw man arguments'.

September 03, 2020, 05:56 PM

The unending evolution of mooncakes: At what point is a mooncake no longer a mooncake?

From the OG mooncake to the modern-day versions.

September 03, 2020, 05:56 PM

Paya Lebar 4-year-old's murder: Mother cries in court, case adjourns 4 weeks for investigations to complete

She will be back in court on Sep. 30.

September 03, 2020, 05:27 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.