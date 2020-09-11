M'sian Health Minister says M'sia looking to fully reopen border with S'pore in Jan. 2021

Malaysia's Health Ministry is looking at possibly fully reopening the border with Singapore for daily commuters in January next year, according to The Star.

Malaysia to monitor situation for next four months

The country will assess the recovery movement control order (MCO) period over the next four months to determine if it would be possible to open borders with Singapore fully, Malaysia's Health Minister Adham Baba said on Friday, Sep. 11.

During this period of partial lockdown, he said a more systematic approach would be taken in border controls, including safe distancing and the use of personal protective equipment, adding that the government cannot use "a trial-and-error approach".

While considering the reopening of borders, the ministry has to look at the economy, which has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: "We must find a balance as both the economy and health are very important matters."

Adham added that the government was considering to double the swab tests conducted for travellers under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) plans.

Johor pushing for reopening of borders with Singapore

In addition, Johor Chief Minister Hasni Mohammad said that Johor wants the border to be "fully open for daily commuters, and not just with the RGL and PCA", adding that Johor would continue to push the federal government to reopen the border with Singapore as soon as possible.

He said prior to the RGL and PCA, there was already movement between the two countries, with Malaysia sending Singapore medical and food supplies.

Johor in particular has been affected by the lack of Singaporean visitors, with Johor Bahru shopping malls emptier than usual due to the lack of activity.

Related stories:

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Getty Images