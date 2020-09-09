A-G Lucien Wong recused himself from review of Parti Liyani's case for 'personal reasons', deputy A-G Hri Kumar to lead: AGC

Attorney-General Lucien Wong has recused himself from the review of the recent court case involving Changi Airport Group (CAG) chairman Liew Mun Leong and his domestic helper, Parti Liyani, after the High Court released its judgement on the matter on Sep. 5, the Attorney-Generals' Chambers (AGC) stated in a press release.

The statement added that Wong had done so for "personal reasons" but also highlighted that the Attorney-General did not have a personal relationship with Liew — a status that "continues today."

In addition, neither Wong nor the Deputy Attorneys-General (DAGs) were not involved in the prosecutorial decision regarding for Liyani's case, as it had been routinely handled by the AGC.

As such, the review for Liyani's case will be headed by DAG Hri Kumar Nair

Wong had sat on the Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited while Liew was CEO

As for the nature of the relationship between Wong and Liew, the AGC further elaborated that several years prior to his appointment as AG, Wong had sat on the Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited while Liew was President and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Wong eventually stepped down from the Board in January 2006.

You can read the AGC's statement in full here:

"In response to media queries on the involvement of the Attorney-General (“AG”) in the public prosecution of PP v Parti Liyani, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (“AGC”) is issuing this statement. Neither AG Lucien Wong nor the Deputy Attorneys-General (“DAGs”) were involved in any prosecutorial decisions regarding the charges brought in PP v Parti Liyani. This case was among those routinely handled by AGC which did not require the involvement of the AG or the DAGs. Several years prior to his appointment as AG, AG Lucien Wong sat on the Board of Directors (“the Board”) of CapitaLand Limited while Mr Liew Mun Leong (“Mr Liew”) was President and Chief Executive Officer of the company. AG Lucien Wong stepped down from the Board in January 2006. AG Lucien Wong and Mr Liew did not have a personal relationship, and this continues today. AGC stated in its media statement of September 6, 2020 that it is studying the High Court judgment on Parti Liyani v PP to assess what further action, if any, ought to be taken in this case, in the light of Justice Chan Seng Onn’s comments. AG Lucien Wong, for personal reasons, had already recused himself from the review of this case on September 5, 2020, soon after the High Court judgment was released. The review is being led by DAG Hri Kumar Nair."

Top image collage screenshot from Google Satellite view and photo by Matthias Ang