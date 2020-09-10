LTA impounded 6 party buses in 2 months, some drivers found without valid licence

In the month of July and August, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) impounded six party buses in Singapore.

This information was shared via a post on LTA's Facebook page on Sep. 10.

Six party buses impounded

According to the post, LTA received feedback that some party buses began offering services at popular nightlife areas such as Boat Quay and Clarke Quay when Phase 2 of safe reopening kicked in.

Here's what some of the party buses look like:

Possibly affect Covid-19 prevention efforts

As party buses typically cater to groups of party-goers, such services could potentially affect the efforts to limit Covid-19 transmission.

On top of that, party buses are typically heavily-modified and some modifications can threaten passenger's safety.

"For example, some party buses feature modified seats without proper safety restraints so passengers could be flung forward during sudden breaking."

Apart from the illegal modifications, LTA has also detected other offences such as driving without a valid bus driver's vocational licence, insurance coverage and road tax.

Investigations into these offences are ongoing.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to be responsible and continue to abide by Safe Management Measures. If you come across such party buses, you can alert us through www.OneMotoring.com.sg."

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from LTA's Facebook page.