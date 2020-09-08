S'pore implementing next-generation ERP system in 2021

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be replacing the existing Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system with a next-generation ERP system (nexgen ERP), starting in the second half of 2021.

The new system leverages Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), and will allow the LTA to do away with the need for bulky ERP gantries on roads.

Installation will commence in 2021

According to LTA, the nexgen ERP system will use a new on-board unit (OBU), instead of the current in-vehicle unit (IU).

The OBU will be able to provide information on ERP charging locations and rates, and will also provide additional information such as real-time road traffic updates, and locations of nearby School Zones and Silver Zones to alert motorists to look out for more vulnerable road users.

The first OBU will be installed free-of-charge for existing Singapore-registered vehicles, and the installation exercise will commence in the second half of 2021, over a period of 18 months.

Existing pricing framework will remain

LTA said that the existing congestion pricing framework will remain when the nextgen ERP system is fully implemented in mid-2023.

ERP rates will continue to be reviewed based on traffic speeds and congestion levels, and ERP charging locations will also be clearly indicated, albeit with smaller and thinner gantries.

According to LTA, it will be mandatory for Singapore-registered motor vehicles to have the new OBU following the end of the OBU installation exercise.

The new OBU will have two designs: one for motorcycles, and one for all other vehicles.

The new OBU is designed to be compatible with existing systems, including ERP charges and parking.

Motorists can continue to use their CEPAS cards (NETS FlashPay and EZ-Link cards), or credit or debit cards to make payment.

Certain vehicles will be exempted

The nexgen ERP system will collect data from users, similar to all GNSS, GPS and payment systems.

According to LTA, the organisation will only use anonymised or aggregated data for traffic management and transport planning purposes.

Vehicle-specific data will only be used for payment, charges and enforcement, such as against non-payment of ERP charges.

Summons related to such non-payments will continue to be auto-generated.

Robust security and strict safeguards will be put in place, including penalties under the Public Service (Governance) Act, in order to prevent unauthorised access and improper use of the data.

There are certain vehicles that are exempted from the mandatory OBU requirement.

These include Singapore-registered motor vehicles that do not use public roads on mainland Singapore, or are subject to usage restrictions.

LTA has also released a video on their Facebook page, summarising the nexgen ERP system, which you can see here:

Top image via LTA.