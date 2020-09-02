Back

Loong Fatt Tau Sar Piah shop in Balestier announces price increase from Sep. 15, 2020

Take note.

Zhangxin Zheng | September 02, 2020, 10:43 AM

Heritage brand Loong Fatt eatery and confectionary announces an increase in their prices on Sep. 1, 2020.

The shop is famed for its traditional Chinese pastry filled with green bean, called Tau Sar Piah.

豆沙餅（tau sar piah）。 日本にいるときは中国出張とかでもらう この手のお土産は苦手で遠慮してたんだけど、 こっちの作りたてを食べてみたら 全く別物で驚きました…😅 ねっとりあんこがさっくさくのパイで包まれています。 心の底からおすすめです。 午後は行列ですが、 午前中に行けばすぐ買えます😊

My favourite #tausarpiah ! And you can always get a hot one #outofoven not long ago from the stall, at least one out of the two choices, #sweetandsavory I like the savory ones better, though they are also a bit sweet, yeah sweet and savory to the #blisspoint ! The #mungbeanpaste is nearly #melty as you can see from the pictures, (top two halves sweet and bottom savory) and very #flaky #layeredpastry ! Order a #kopiokosong from the neighbouring stall to enjoy your #teatime !

From Sep. 15, the prices of their pastries will be adjusted due to an increase in operational cost, a notice on its Facebook stated.

The Tau Sar Piah, which is currently priced at 80 cents, will cost 10 cents more in the future.

Other bakes, such as swiss rolls and brownies, will also see a slight increase.

Here's the full list:

via Loong Fatt/Facebook

Top photos via Loong Fatt/Facebook

