Loong Fatt Tau Sar Piah shop in Balestier announces price increase from Sep. 15, 2020

Heritage brand Loong Fatt eatery and confectionary announces an increase in their prices on Sep. 1, 2020.
The shop is famed for its traditional Chinese pastry filled with green bean, called Tau Sar Piah.
From Sep. 15, the prices of their pastries will be adjusted due to an increase in operational cost, a notice on its Facebook stated.
The Tau Sar Piah, which is currently priced at 80 cents, will cost 10 cents more in the future.
Other bakes, such as swiss rolls and brownies, will also see a slight increase.
Here's the full list:
via Loong Fatt/Facebook
Top photos via Loong Fatt/Facebook
