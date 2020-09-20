Adopter who euthanised Loki the dog says he didn't have faith in animal welfare group Exclusively Mongrels for rehoming

On Sep. 15, the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS), a cluster under the National Parks Board, announced that there was no breach by Loki's adopters under the Animals and Birds Act.

According to AVS, the adopters produced sufficient evidence to show that they had tried means to seek help for Loki's behaviourial issues and rehome the dog over a span of two years.

The adopters also continued to bring Loki for regular health check-ups and three vets have been consulted for Loki's conditions.

Adopter explains why he did not return Loki to Exclusively Mongrels

The investigations by AVS showed that the adopters did not seek help from local shelters.

The adopters also did not return Loki to animal welfare group Exclusively Mongrels where Loki was adopted from in 2017.

However, the adopters almost rehomed Loki in a shelter in Malaysia, and sought help from their friends to see if anyone can take Loki in.

Following the outcome of investigations, the adopter named Christian told CNA in an email and WhatsApp Call that he felt "vindicated".

Christian also told CNA that he did not return Loki to Exclusively Mongrels because he did not have faith in the animal welfare group as a rehomer.

He added that he did not think the group would have responded constructively to his request, according to CNA's report on Sep. 20.

There was no further elaboration on his view, and CNA has reached out to Exclusively Mongrels for comment.

Another reason is that he does not want Loki to be caged which is "not animal welfare" to him, CNA reported.

However, he expressed regret that he did not reach out to other animal welfare groups and the shelter in Malaysia earlier.

Exclusively Mongrels disappointed with NParks' investigation outcome

After the investigation outcome was announced, a spokesperson of Exclusively Mongrels told Mothership on Sep. 15 that the group is "extremely disappointed with AVS's findings" but they are comforted by the fact that Loki is "in a better place now".

The group hopes that Loki will be the last dog to be put down without "due consideration".

They will focus on working closely with other relevant stakeholders to ensure "no other healthy dogs will suffer the same fate as Loki".

Exclusively Mongrels has sued Loki's adopters for a breach in the contract which supposedly required the latter to consult the group prior to euthanising Loki.

In response, Christian denied Exclusively Mongrels' claim and counterclaimed for abuse in process and sued the group for defamation.

CNA updated on Sep. 20 that the two parties are now in mediation.

Top photo via Exclusively Mongrels/Facebook