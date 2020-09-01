Popular zombie shooter Left 4 Dead 2 getting first update in 9 years

Popular first-person shooter Left 4 Dead 2 (L4D2) is finally getting an update.

This will be its first update since 2012.

The zombie themed game, which was once a staple at LAN shops everywhere, was launched in 2009, a mere one year after the original Left 4 Dead.

In the game campaign's mode, L4D2 features four characters, or Survivors, who find themselves in a zombie apocalypse.

They must fight their way through the map until they are able to escape/call for help in the last stage.

Fan-made update endorsed by the game's creators

The update, which was announced on Aug. 26 on the franchise's official website, indicated that this was a fan-made update, which was "created by the community, for the community".

It pays homage to "The Last Stand", a lighthouse-themed level in the original L4D game where the players must survive as long as possible against a zombie hoard.

Unlike the campaign mode where they have a shot at escaping, players will ultimately die at the end of the survival mode.

It is simply a matter of how long they can hold out.

However, it is not clear if the new update will be in survival or campaign mode.

You can watch the teaser here:

This is not the first time the franchise has released fan-made content.

According to Polygon, in 2012, a community-made update called "Cold Stream" was endorsed by Valve, the company behind the iconic shooter.

"It has been many years since the infection first hit. Radio silence, no sign of life, nothing but lingering hopes... CEDA is not going to save us. But there is hope! A few brave souls have continued to fight against all odds, and soon we can all benefit from their resilience," reads the official blog post.

It also indicated that additional details will be coming soon.

Top image via Gamer Max Channel/YouTube and JAiZ/YouTube.