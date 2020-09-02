Back

PM Lee gave a very brief reply to PSP's Leong Mun Wai's long questions in chilly parliamentary exchange

Parliamentary sittings are definitely becoming more exciting.

Joshua Lee | September 02, 2020, 07:32 PM

Events

Pocket Gardens Surprise

03 August 2020 - 27 September 2020

Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

The temperature might have dropped by a couple of degrees in Parliament today (September 2) during the exchange between Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai.

This came after the slightly more animated exchanges between PM Lee and the Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh.

PM Lee had just delivered his speech which touched on, among other things, the future of Singapore politics, and Leong got up to pose a couple of clarifications after Singh.

Leong: Voters not going to sit by if government performance doesn't improve

Leong, who is from the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), opened by thanking the Speaker for the opportunity to pose his questions and PM Lee for his "touching presentation on the situation in Singapore today".

Leong said that voters are convinced that they can have both a strong government and strong opposition in Parliament because the ruling government controls over 90 per cent of the seats, leading to a "comfortable margin".

"So because of that margin, you can't prevent the voters from thinking that actually there's a margin of error I can afford. So as a result, I can have the best of both worlds. A strong government, and a strong opposition voice in Parliament."

The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) won 83 out of the 93 seats contested (89 per cent) in a 104-seat parliament (79 per cent).

The electorate wants the present government to continue, said Leong who added that his interactions on the ground last year showed him that the electorate "are really very, very smart" about such matters.

"But that doesn't mean, if going forward, the performance of the government does not improve, the electorate is going to sit by.....So I want to ask Mr. Prime Minister, to clarify whether what I say is something that is usable in the current political climate we have."

Leong's second point of clarification is that the opposition (more specifically, the Progress Singapore Party) is asking for a "rebalancing" on issues instead of a "revolution".

On the issue of social safety nets, Leong suggested using money from our national reserves to improve the lives of Singaporeans who are facing tough livelihoods right now and hence give them a bit of "leeway" to develop new capabilities to join the new economy.

"They're so hard to the extent that you...can't expect them to become entrepreneurs, because their financial security is not there. There's no long term plans that they can be comfortable [with]."

PM Lee: Leong didn't add anything new to the discussion

"I don't think I need to respond very elaborately to Mr Leong," PM Lee responded, adding that Leong's first point did not add anything new to the topic which had been discussed extensively.

PM Lee said that Leong's first point reinforced the problem of not voting for the party that can govern the country, noting that Pritam Singh made the same argument.

As for Leong's spiel on rebalancing, PM Lee said that while those are matters that are suitable for debate in Parliament, those are not the focus of his speech.

"I'm talking here about which way Singapore politics is going, what the risks are in going in this direction, what we must do in order to make it turn out right, and how it has worked out well for us in Singapore, and how we must try to continue to let this work for as long as we can to serve Singaporeans — a new generation, new desires, but the same high quality of service of government of commitment, in order that there can continue to be more reserves to argue about in the next Parliament."

Top images via screengrabs from PM Lee Facebook page

Donnie Yen, 57, cooks seafood feast for wife in celebration of their 17th anniversary

A fighter AND a lover.

September 02, 2020, 07:22 PM

Thai king reinstates royal consort Sineenat, gives back all her titles 10 months after stripping her of them

She's back in favour.

September 02, 2020, 06:45 PM

S'pore & South Korea to launch fast lane for essential travel on Sep. 4

Travellers must abide by health measures in both countries.

September 02, 2020, 06:32 PM

PM Lee chokes up in Parliament talking about S'pore bouncing back from crisis

Visibly emotional.

September 02, 2020, 06:21 PM

Springleaf Prata Place launches German curry sausage prata

New supper food.

September 02, 2020, 06:16 PM

Poh Li San: Rejig economy, consider 70 as new retirement age & take time to build strong foundation

While foreign talents deepen and diversify Singapore's economy, they should not cripple Singapore's organic capabilities, Poh Li San said.

September 02, 2020, 06:05 PM

Pizza Hut S'pore to launch cheese & durian pizza on Sep. 3, 2020

And it was all yellow.

September 02, 2020, 05:25 PM

G-Shock S'pore to release rainbow chrome designs under Intergalactic Dreams & Volcanic Lightning series

Mesmerising.

September 02, 2020, 05:12 PM

'Do not doubt. Do not fear.' S'pore will survive Covid-19 crisis & come back stronger: PM Lee's speech in 90 seconds

A rallying cry.

September 02, 2020, 04:57 PM

PM Lee: Govt will adapt to S'poreans voting for more opposition but want PAP in power

Both the opposition and PAP MPs should also step up their game in Parliament, he added.

September 02, 2020, 04:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.