90 staff & residents at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home tested for Covid-19 after care staff found positive

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has tested 90 staff and residents at Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home (148A Silat Avenue) after a care staff was found positive for Covid-19.

This was announced in MOH's nightly update on Aug. 31.

The care staff tested postive in the Philippines.

Her last day at the nursing home was on Aug. 26, and she did not display any ARI (acute respiratory infection) symptoms while at work.

The tested staff and residents were identified as close contacts of the case.

All 90 results have come back negative for Covid-19.

The home has released a statement, revealing that the affected staff had worn Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) during her shifts.

In response to the case, visitations have immediately been suspended for the Silat branch.

A thorough cleaning and disinfection of the ward and affected areas of the nursing home have since been conducted, the post added.

Staff will also be enhancing their usage of PPE.

Previously in end-April, nursing home staff and residents started undergoing mandatory tests, after several clusters of the virus had popped up at nursing homes.

Staff in residential care facilities were also instructed to live on-site or in hotels until end of circuit breaker.

Top image via Lee Ah Mooi Old Age Home/Facebook