Pilgrimage to S'pore's Kusu Island in 2020 limited to 500 people a day due to Covid-19

The annual pilgrimage to Singapore's Kusu Island will be limited to 500 people per day in 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Kusu Pilgrimage Season in 2020 is occurring during the ninth lunar month that begins on Oct. 17 and ends on Nov. 14.

Tens of thousands of devotees make the trip to Kusu Island for this annual tradition to visit the popular Da Bo Gong (Tua Pek Kong) Temple and three Malay shrines.

They would take the ferry from Marina South to Kusu Island.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said in a news release on Sep. 23 that measures are being taken for better crowd management amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Make reservation beforehand

Those who wish to visit the island during this pilgrimage season must make a reservation via https://go.gov.sg/kps2020.

Each applicant may make a reservation for up to five people and receive a confirmation email.

The confirmation email must be produced on the day of the visit for verification to purchase ferry tickets from the Singapore Island Cruise & Ferry Services counter.

50 passengers depart per hour

A maximum of 50 passengers will be allowed for each departure.

Departures occur every hour.

The first ferry departs from Marina South Pier at 7am.

The last ferry departs from Kusu Island at 7pm.

SafeEntry requirements in place

Visitors to the island will have their temperatures taken before boarding the ferry.

They will be required to check in via SafeEntry.

There will be a limited capacity of 30 people for the temple and 15 people for the shrines.

Queues expected

Queues can be expected.

Visitors are advised to visit Kusu Island on weekdays, SLA said.

Pets are not allowed.

Public discouraged from driving to Marina South Pier

The public is advised to use public transportation to get to Marina South Pier.

The Marina South Pier car park will not be available on weekends and public holidays.

Free shuttle buses will run between Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore Carpark and Marina South Pier.

There are limited parking lots when the car parks are in operation.

Visitors can either take SBS Transit Bus 400 to the pier or take the train to Marina South Pier MRT station.

Kusu Island off limits to others

During the pilgrimage, all regular ferry services to St John’s Island will not stop by Kusu Island on its return trip to Marina South Pier.

Private ferries and yachts will not be allowed to berth at Kusu Island’s jetties.

