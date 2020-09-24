Back

Pilgrimage to S'pore's Kusu Island in 2020 limited to 500 people a day due to Covid-19

Tens of thousands are expected to make the pilgrimage that happens yearly.

Belmont Lay | September 24, 2020, 12:14 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day 2020

21 September 2020 - 27 September 2020

NOVELA

The annual pilgrimage to Singapore's Kusu Island will be limited to 500 people per day in 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Kusu Pilgrimage Season in 2020 is occurring during the ninth lunar month that begins on Oct. 17 and ends on Nov. 14.

Tens of thousands of devotees make the trip to Kusu Island for this annual tradition to visit the popular Da Bo Gong (Tua Pek Kong) Temple and three Malay shrines.

They would take the ferry from Marina South to Kusu Island.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said in a news release on Sep. 23 that measures are being taken for better crowd management amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Make reservation beforehand

Those who wish to visit the island during this pilgrimage season must make a reservation via https://go.gov.sg/kps2020.

Each applicant may make a reservation for up to five people and receive a confirmation email.

The confirmation email must be produced on the day of the visit for verification to purchase ferry tickets from the Singapore Island Cruise & Ferry Services counter.

50 passengers depart per hour

A maximum of 50 passengers will be allowed for each departure.

Departures occur every hour.

The first ferry departs from Marina South Pier at 7am.

The last ferry departs from Kusu Island at 7pm.

SafeEntry requirements in place

Visitors to the island will have their temperatures taken before boarding the ferry.

They will be required to check in via SafeEntry.

There will be a limited capacity of 30 people for the temple and 15 people for the shrines.

Queues expected

Queues can be expected.

Visitors are advised to visit Kusu Island on weekdays, SLA said.

Pets are not allowed.

Public discouraged from driving to Marina South Pier

The public is advised to use public transportation to get to Marina South Pier.

The Marina South Pier car park will not be available on weekends and public holidays.

Free shuttle buses will run between Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore Carpark and Marina South Pier.

There are limited parking lots when the car parks are in operation.

Visitors can either take SBS Transit Bus 400 to the pier or take the train to Marina South Pier MRT station.

Kusu Island off limits to others

During the pilgrimage, all regular ferry services to St John’s Island will not stop by Kusu Island on its return trip to Marina South Pier.

Private ferries and yachts will not be allowed to berth at Kusu Island’s jetties.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top photo via

Lawrence Wong: Govt to possibly announce plans for Phase 3 in few weeks' time

It's time.

September 24, 2020, 02:10 AM

2 men caught stealing 11 Sri Lankan crabs from claw machine at House of Seafood in Punggol

Caught in a pinch.

September 23, 2020, 10:53 PM

Covid-19: No new locations visited by confirmed cases, 29 cases discharged

This brings the total number of cases to 57,639.

September 23, 2020, 10:23 PM

Award winning nature photographer captures dramatic shot of python at Pasir Ris Park

It was getting ready to sneak up on a heron.

September 23, 2020, 08:17 PM

Adorable kitten sits in front seat of Trans-Cab while accompanying cabbie owner at work

Cute.

September 23, 2020, 08:01 PM

5 weeks jail for S'pore man who intentionally coughed at woman, sprayed her with sanitiser

He pleaded guilty to one charge each of harassment and an offence under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

September 23, 2020, 07:58 PM

Man arrested after punching & kicking 47-year-old man in the face repeatedly at Sengkang

The victim was subsequently conveyed in a conscious state to the hospital.

September 23, 2020, 07:29 PM

Skechers S'pore launches Hello Kitty collection, available in stores from Oct. 1

Kawaii.

September 23, 2020, 07:10 PM

Itacho Sushi has rice bowls with generous serving of salmon roe available from S$9.80++ till Sep. 24

Yum.

September 23, 2020, 06:56 PM

Children aged 6 and below not legally required to wear masks in S'pore

Increased from the cut-off age of 2 years old.

September 23, 2020, 06:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.