KOI S'pore launching Biscuit Milk Tea with Milo & Lotus Biscoff crumbs on Sep. 8

Update on Sep. 4, 9:52am: Koi has changed one of its it soft launch outlets from Tampines Mall to Tampines Center 1. This article has been update to reflect the change.]
KOI is launching a new item — the Biscuit Milk Tea — in September.
The drink features milk tea topped with Milo and Lotus Biscuit crumbs, ending with a drizzle of the Lotus Biscuit spread.
Each cup is S$4.90.
According to Koi, the drink "took Taiwan by storm."
It will soft launch on Sep. 8 at selected outlets, namely:
- Nex
- Tampines Center 1
- Ion Orchard
- Junction 8
- Yew Tee
- Westgate
Cynics will say that they can add the crumbs themselves, in which case the drink will be S$3.40 plus the cost of the crumbs.
