KOI S'pore launching Biscuit Milk Tea with Milo & Lotus Biscoff crumbs on Sep. 8

Tasty.

Mandy How | September 03, 2020, 11:18 PM

Update on Sep. 4, 9:52am: Koi has changed one of its it soft launch outlets from Tampines Mall to Tampines Center 1. This article has been update to reflect the change.]

KOI is launching a new item — the Biscuit Milk Tea — in September.

The drink features milk tea topped with Milo and Lotus Biscuit crumbs, ending with a drizzle of the Lotus Biscuit spread.

Each cup is S$4.90.

According to Koi, the drink "took Taiwan by storm."

It will soft launch on Sep. 8 at selected outlets, namely:

  • Nex

  • Tampines Center 1

  • Ion Orchard

  • Junction 8

  • Yew Tee

  • Westgate

Cynics will say that they can add the crumbs themselves, in which case the drink will be S$3.40 plus the cost of the crumbs.

Top image via Koi 

