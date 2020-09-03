KOI S'pore launching Biscuit Milk Tea with Milo & Lotus Biscoff crumbs on Sep. 8

Update on Sep. 4, 9:52am: Koi has changed one of its it soft launch outlets from Tampines Mall to Tampines Center 1. This article has been update to reflect the change.]

KOI is launching a new item — the Biscuit Milk Tea — in September.

The drink features milk tea topped with Milo and Lotus Biscuit crumbs, ending with a drizzle of the Lotus Biscuit spread.

Each cup is S$4.90.

According to Koi, the drink "took Taiwan by storm."

It will soft launch on Sep. 8 at selected outlets, namely:

Nex

Tampines Center 1

Ion Orchard

Junction 8

Yew Tee

Westgate

Cynics will say that they can add the crumbs themselves, in which case the drink will be S$3.40 plus the cost of the crumbs.

Top image via Koi