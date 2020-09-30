Paya Lebar garden-themed cafe sells flowers, furniture & food like parma ham pizza & waffles

If you like furniture and plant shopping as much as you love coffee, you may want to give this cafe a visit.

Knots Cafe and Living is a cafe located in Paya Lebar that also sells furniture and plants.

Garden-themed cafe

At first glance, one would notice the garden theme and lush greenery.

And it's pretty apt since the cafe is owned by Soh Yee How, who also owns local florist chain Xpressflower.com.

If you like the aesthetics of the cafe, you'd be glad to know that you can purchase the furniture, decorations and flowers from the cafe too.

The cafe serves a variety of food, from pasta to pizza.

If you're a fan of breakfast items, their breakfast menu is available until 6pm.

Here's some of the food served at Knots:

Knots Waffle Brekkie (S$22)

This breakfast set consists of a buttermilk waffle stacked with smoked beef sausage, baked tomato, streaky bacon, sauteed mushrooms and scrambled eggs.

French Toast (S$14.90)

The French Toast is served with popcorn chicken, mixed fruits, smoked strawberry maple syrup and topped with snow powder.

Garlic Prawn Pasta (S$18.50)

The Garlic Prawn Pasta boasts some tiger prawns in a tomato base pasta spiced with birds' eye chilli.

Parma Ham Pizza (S$26.50)

This 10-inch pizza has prosciutto parma ham, wild rockets and mozzarella cheese.

And of course, this cafe serves drinks including the matcha latte (from S$6.20) and lime mojito mocktail (S$7.50).

It also seems to be a kid-friendly place as it serves Babycino (S$3.20), which is made of steamed milk, milk foam and cocoa sprinkles.

All items on the cafe's menu are subject to GST.

Due to Covid-19, the cafe is also allocating 90-minute slots to diners from the moment their orders are served.

Where to go: 160 Paya Lebar Road #01-07 Singapore 409022

When to go: 11am to 9pm on Mondays, Pam to 9pm on Tuesdays to Thursdays, 9am to 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 9am to 9pm on Sundays

